NCCN Provides New, Free Database to Assist in Cancer Research Collaborations

"When we work together, we can discover better methods for treating and preventing cancer much more efficiently," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "NCCN recognizes the importance of access to shared resources in order to advance scientific progress. By making this resource database available to investigators across the country free of charge, we improve our collective ability to conduct crucial cancer research."

The Shared Resource Database currently includes more than 240 resources, such as complex technologies, instrumentation facilities, human tissue specimens, animal models, specialized databases, and many other specialty research items. It has been available exclusively to the 27 NCCN Member Institutions for the past two years.

"By compiling information about all of these various cancer resources in one place, we're saving valuable time that could be spent doing research," said Susan Most, RN, MBA, Director of Clinical Operations, NCCN ORP. "In the past, researchers had to visit each institution's website individually, to see which items might be available. Now, with our Shared Resource Database, they only need to look in one place for whatever they need. Plus, they can search by name, location, or keyword."

The online database is located at NCCN.org/sharedresource, and requires free registration. NCCN curates every entry to ensure it contains up-to-date contact information for each item. Researchers are welcome to use the database both as a source for outside resources, and as a tool for sharing their own.

"Opening up this database to everyone really underscores our commitment to furthering quality cancer research," said Dr. Carlson. "As an evidence-based organization responsible for the most-frequently-updated medical guidelines, we rely on research results when making recommendations for cancer care."

To learn more about the NCCN ORP, clinical trials, scientific publications, and other advances, visit NCCN.org.

