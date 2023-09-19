nChain appoints Peter Coulson as its new group COO

News provided by

nChain

19 Sep, 2023, 16:22 ET

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nChain, a leading global provider of blockchain technology, IP licensing and consulting services, today announces the appointment of Peter Coulson as its new group Chief Operating Officer. 

Combining a world-leading Web3 IP portfolio together with knowledge, expertise, tools, and products, nChain is well-positioned to enable a seamless business transition from Web2 to Web3. 

Continue Reading
nChain Chief Operating Officer Peter Coulson
nChain Chief Operating Officer Peter Coulson

Peter Coulson joins nChain with a diverse career in strategic, operational, and technical leadership. He has navigated challenging operational environments, led research commissioning, overseen HR, finance, and commercial endeavours, and managed high-value portfolios. 

Peter's last appointment in the Royal Navy saw him Command of the Naval Base in Plymouth; a prominent Nuclear facility and Western Europe's largest naval base. While specialising as a Weapons Engineer, Peter's management and leadership experience is broad - including leading the Royal Navy's surface ship through-life support portfolio, Combat System capability management, working in Private Office of Defence Ministers, engineering and training roles at the Devonport Waterfront, personnel policy in MOD, space research and serving in HMS ILLUSTRIOUS and several frigates. Additionally, Peter has held positions at Harland & Wolff, the University of Plymouth, and various charities. 

nChain Chairman Stefan Matthews commented "The entire board is delighted that Peter will be bringing his diverse range of experience and skills to help us create the world that we envision with our technology. Since our inception in 2015 as a blockchain research & development hub, we've expanded the limits of what is possible with this technology. With the foundations now laid with our unmatched expertise on this technology built up over many years, Peter will be a key piece of the puzzle as we ramp up our company growth." 

"At nChain, our mission is to eliminate inefficiencies, lower costs and speed up processes, so the global economy will be open, accessible, and secure for everyone. Peter is a crucial hire into our executive team to help us in realising these goals. His focus will be on creating the operational efficiencies that will supercharge our business operations to make the best use of the expert skills and resources we possess." nChain CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen commented. 

Peter Coulson expressed his excitement of joining nChain as the company is rapidly growing. He is motivated to create organisational excellence that allows nChain to deliver on its vision, make positive social impact, and create a brighter future.

About nChain
nChain is a global leading provider of blockchain technology, IP licensing and consulting services. Combining a world-leading Web3 IP portfolio together with the knowledge, expertise, tools, and products, we enable a seamless transition from Web2 to Web3.   

nChain builds and maintains the most inclusive, secure and scalable Web3 infrastructure that delivers efficient value exchange to foster an ecosystem that is truly pioneering and provides an accessible foundation for everyone to benefit from Web3 opportunities.  

nChain currently has almost 3,350 registered active and pending patents and is the developer behind the BSV Node software, Teranode, Kensei and more.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213993/COO_Peter_Coulson.jpg

SOURCE nChain

Also from this source

nChain partners with Universal Plastic to accelerate sustainable innovation

CENTBEE AND NCHAIN FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO FURTHER GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.