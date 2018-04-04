NCSA and Nasdaq Cybersecurity Summit Examines How to Better Protect the Expanding Cloud Ecosystem From Security Threats

"Cloud technology is quickly gaining popularity in a range of industries – including healthcare, academia, the public and private sectors, government and nonprofits – for many day-to-day functions that will ultimately help organizations succeed in a competitive marketplace," said Russ Schrader, NCSA's executive director. "With so much connectivity and data, every business must have a solid foundation of cloud security. From breaches to system vulnerabilities to account hijacking and even malicious insiders, any number of critical concerns could wreak havoc on your data's safety. Today's conversation will shed light on and share solutions to challenges related to cloud security."

The morning will kick off with "The Foundation of a Cloud Security Strategy is a Data Security Strategy," a panel discussion that will focus on the myth of the "isolated cloud." In fact, every cloud is connected, and the data within it moves to endpoints and in and out of organizations. With this continual transport of data, numerous risks and threats abound. For example, an infection can travel throughout the cloud to other data collections and across the network. This panel will be moderated by Mark Kraynak, entrepreneur in residence at Aspect Ventures, with industry leaders including Brett Hansen, vice president, client software and general manager, data security at Dell and Steven Spano, president and chief operating officer at the Center for Internet Security, sharing their expertise. Key messaging will include that the foundation of a strong cloud security strategy is indeed a strong data security strategy.

Next, a fireside chat with Russ Schrader and Sara Mosley, chief for strategic technology and architecture, Office of the Chief Technology Officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will highlight how the department is working across the Federal enterprise to leverage and implement cloud platforms with appropriate security and protection measures. The following discussion, "Capitalizing on Security in your Cloud Strategy," will showcase that cloud computing and growth in platform-as-a-service architecture present an opportunity to secure businesses and applications against tomorrow's pending threats. Rob Bathurst, managing director of healthcare and life sciences at Cylance®, will lead this conversation with commentary from Colin Gannon, information security architecture and cloud specialist at Nasdaq; Tas Giakouminakis, co-founder and chief technology officer at Rapid7; David McNeely, vice president of product strategy at Centrify; and Robert Stroud, chief product officer at XebiaLabs and past chair of ISACA.

Rounding out the morning's dialogue, "Strategies for Securing the Hybrid Cloud" will share innovative and unconventional solutions to addressing the key cybersecurity risks caused by today's hybrid deployments. In a panel moderated by Tony Anscombe, global security evangelist at ESET; Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and chief technology officer at Crowdstrike, Inc.; Paul Calatayud, Americas chief security officer at Palo Alto Networks; Sandor Palfy, chief technology officer of identity and access management at LogMeIn; and Gil Zimmermann, head of cloud security go-to-market at Cisco, will offer insight into managing how to best deploy hybrid, mixed on-premises and cloud solutions with their unique security challenges.

STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™: Cybersecurity impacts all levels of an organization, no matter the industry, and building a culture of cybersecurity in the workplace is a core part of protecting your organization, information, employees and/or customers from online threats. STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™ is simple, actionable advice any person or business can follow to be safer and more secure online. Visit the STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™ Resources page for a variety of free tip sheets, infographics, videos and other resources for everyday online safety and protecting organizations against cyber threats.

Annual Cybersecurity Report: Cisco's 2018 Annual Cybersecurity Report offers security industry data, analysis and insights about attacker behavior over the past year, with insights on the security posture of enterprises from more than 3,600 Chief Information Security Officers and security industry leaders from 26 countries.

Cisco, Apple, Aon, Allianz Introduce a First in Cyber Risk Management: Cisco, Apple, Aon and Allianz announced in February a new cyber risk management solution for businesses, designed to help a wider range of organizations better manage and protect themselves from cyber risk associated with ransomware and other malware-related threats.

Cisco's Cloud Security Strategy is Driving Innovation and Growth: In this blog post, David Ulevitch discusses Cisco's continued strategy to drive innovation and growth amongst the cloud security market and how its differentiated approach is helping customers reap the benefits in their own organizations.

According to Realizing 2030: A Divided Vision of the Future, 51 percent of businesses admit they have ineffective cybersecurity measures in place and 59 percent believe their workforce isn't sufficiently security savvy. Learn more about the need to digitally transform and the next era of human-machine partnership at https://www.delltechnologies.com/en-us/perspectives/realizing-2030.htm.

About NCSA

NCSA is the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA's primary partners are DHS and NCSA's Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; Aetna; AT&T Services Inc.; Bank of America; Barclays; CDK Global, LLC; Cisco; Comcast Corporation; ESET North America; Facebook; Google; Intel Corporation; Logical Operations; Marriott International; Mastercard; Microsoft Corporation; NXP Semiconductors; Raytheon; RSA, the Security Division of EMC; Salesforce; SANS Security Awareness; Symantec Corporation; TeleSign; Visa and Wells Fargo. NCSA's core efforts include National Cyber Security Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™, the global online safety awareness and education campaign co-founded by NCSA and the Anti-Phishing Working Group with federal government leadership from DHS; and CyberSecure My Business™ , which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information on NCSA, please visit staysafeonline.org/about-us/overview/.

NCSA and Nasdaq Cybersecurity Summit Sponsors

Cisco, Dell, Palo Alto Networks and ServiceNow are Platinum Sponsors; Gold Sponsors include Generali Global Assistance and LastPass; and Fasoo is a Silver Sponsor of the NCSA and Nasdaq Cybersecurity Summit series. The summit series is also supported by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) and ISACA.

