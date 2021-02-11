NDAL MFG INC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of ManukaGuard Allercleanse Nasal Spray Due to Contamination with Yeast

Voluntary Recall of Allercleanse 40mL Lot 2010045 Tweet this

The product is used as a NASAL SPRAY to clean nasal passages and sinuses of irritants and other environmental contaminants and is packaged in cardboard box with one nasal spray per box UPC 858631002128. The affected Allercleanse lot is lot # 2010045 and BB 10/2023 expiration date. Product was distributed Nationwide in the USA to 1 e-commerce website amazon.com, distributors and retail stores.

NDAL MFG INC has notified its distributors and customers by e-mail followed by telephone and further email and has arranged for return/replacement etc. of all recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using/return to place of purchase/discard/contact their doctor, etc., if they have not already done so.



Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact NDAL MFG INC by phone 1-800-916-1220 or e-mail address [email protected], M-F 7:30 am to 4 pm PST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.



Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm 1

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm2 or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

SOURCE NDAL MFG INC

