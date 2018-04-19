nDimensional, an Artificial Intelligence Company, Announces Jill Smith to Join Board of Directors

Jill brings more than 25 years of experience as an international business leader. She has served as CEO of private and public companies in the technology and information services markets and currently serves as President and CEO of Allied Minds.

"We are honored to have Jill on the board. Her vast operating and leadership experience across the technology sector will be an invaluable asset to the nDimensional team. Jill has an impressive history of delivering commercial success and we are looking forward to her providing guidance as we continue to drive growth and empower businesses with AI."

– Dr. Curt Lefebvre, nDimensional Founder & CEO

"I am thrilled to be joining the nDimensional Board of Directors during such an exciting time for the company as well as during such a pivotal time for AI in business. I look forward to contributing to the success and growth of nDimensional."

– Jill Smith

About Jill Smith

Jill previously served as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of DigitalGlobe Inc., a global provider of satellite imagery products and services, including through its successful IPO in 2009; President and CEO of eDial, a voice-over IP collaboration company, from start-up to sale of the business to Alcatel in 2004; COO of Micron Electronics, a PC manufacturer; and founder and Managing Partner of Treacy & Company, a strategy consulting and boutique investment firm; President and CEO of SRDS, a media information and publishing company. Jill began her career as a consultant at Bain & Company in London and Boston, where she became a Partner. Jill holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

She has served on the board of several public and private companies.

About nDimensional (www.nD.com)

nDimensional's product, nD™, is a full stack application development Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that helps companies rapidly design, develop, deploy and operate AI, big data and IoT applications. nD empowers data-rich industries to drive real-time actions that quantitatively improve business outcomes – proven at enterprise scale – to bring the power of predictive insights and optimization to all vertical markets and value chains.

nDimensional is passionate about using AI to extract recurring economic value from big data and IoT devices in real-time, or near real-time. Our team has been doing it for nearly thirty years. We help companies leverage all available data to gain a deeper understanding of what's going on in their business. However, insight is only the first step – to extract value this insight must be turned into action. We partner with industry leaders to maximize the value of big data and IoT devices by adding AI to their products and services.

