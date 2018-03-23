NEEDTOBREATHE Launches 'Forever On Your Side Tour'

The expansive 37-city tour produced by Live Nation kicks off Aug. 10 in New Braunfels, Texas and will make stops across iconic amphitheater and theater venues across major markets in the U.S. including Philadelphia, Nashville, Portland and more, before wrapping Oct. 7 in Daniel Island, South Carolina. Los Angeles duo JOHNNYSWIM will support the band on all dates.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 30 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official pre-sale credit card of the Forever On Your Side Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 27 at 10am local time until Thursday, March 29 at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Widely acknowledged by music devotees and media tastemakers for their anthemic, alt-rock dynamic, brothers Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar) and Bo Rinehart (guitar, vocals), bassist/vocalist Seth Bolt, and keyboardist/vocalist Josh Lovelace have earned those accolades through musicianship and innovation.

Forever On Your Side (Niles City Sound Sessions) was recorded with the producer trio Niles City Sound (Leon Bridges) out of their studio in Ft. Worth, TX. The 4-track collection of songs and collaboration represents a creative leap for the band, who usually self-records and produces out of their home studio, Plantation Studios, in Summerville, SC.

"Coming off of one of the most adventurous records we've ever made, followed by two of the most challenging and ambitious tours we've ever put together, we wanted our next project to be something that took us even further out on a limb. These new songs document the season we're in as a band right now. We're extremely proud of it and wanted to put it out as fast as possible," said NEEDTOBREATHE.

Their blockbuster 2014 album Rivers In the Wasteland landed the band their first-ever GRAMMY Award nomination, topped Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, and earned their highest-charting single yet with the RIAA Gold-Certified Top 10 hit "Brother (feat. Gavin DeGraw)." For their sixth studio album H A R D L O V E, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Albums Chart, NEEDTOBREATHE explored the world of electronic effects and instrumentation and joined musical forces with R&B/soul vocal powerhouse Andra Day – a two-time GRAMMY nominee and three-time BET Award nominee – for the title track.

NEEDTOBREATHE first began exploring their various influences back in the early 2000s, soon after the Rinehart brothers left their rural hometown of Possum Kingdom, S.C. In addition to releasing a half-dozen studio albums and one double live album, the band has devoted the last decade and a half to continually touring, building a devoted and growing fan base that has followed them from their early days playing small clubs to outdoor amphitheaters and arenas they sell out today.

Armed with a unique sound that has "carved out a niche in rock music" (Billboard) and had Rolling Stone dubbing the group "an anomaly in the pop music landscape," NEEDTOBREATHE was championed by People magazine as "easy to love" for their unique mix of "infectious pop melodies to their signature Southern rock."

With their latest headlining Forever On Your Side Tour, NEEDTOBREATHE embarks on a coast-to-coast journey that includes stops at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and will aim for a fourth consecutive sell-out at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo.

Forever On Your Side Tour 2018:

Friday, Aug. 10 – Whitewater Amphitheater, New Braunfels, Texas*-

Saturday, Aug. 11 – Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, Okla.*-

Sunday, Aug. 12 – Mud Island Amphitheater, Memphis, Tenn.*-

Tuesday, Aug. 14 – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Rochester Hills, Mich.*

Wednesday, Aug. 15 – RBC Echo Beach, Toronto, ON*

Friday, Aug. 17 – The Anthem, Washington, DC*-

Saturday, Aug. 18 – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, Mass.*

Sunday, Aug. 19 – Festival Pier at Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, Pa.*

Tuesday, Aug. 21 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, N.C.*

Wednesday, Aug. 22 – Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, N.C.*

Friday, Aug. 24 – Verizon Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Ga.*

Saturday, Aug. 25 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, Tenn.*

Sunday, Aug. 26 – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park, Indianapolis, Ind.*

Tuesday, Sept. 4 – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio^

Wednesday, Sept. 5 – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland, Ohio^

Friday, Sept. 7 – The Armory, Minneapolis, Minn.^

Saturday, Sept. 8 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, Ill.^

Sunday, Sept. 9 – Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, Mo.^

Monday, Sept. 10 – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln, Neb.^-

Wednesday, Sept. 12 – Red Rocks, Morrison, Colo.^-

Friday, Sept. 14 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore.^

Saturday, Sept. 15 – WaMu Theater, Seattle, Wash.^

Sunday, Sept. 16 – Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre, Abbotsford, BC^

Tuesday, Sept. 18 – The Fox, Oakland, Calif.^-

Wednesday, Sept. 19 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles, Calif.^-

Friday, Sept. 21 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, Calif.^

Saturday, Sept. 22 – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, Calif.^

Sunday, Sept. 23 – Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, Ariz.^

Thursday, Sept. 27 – Walmart AMP, Rogers, Ark.+

Friday, Sept. 28 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, Texas+

Saturday, Sept. 29 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, Texas+

Sunday, Sept. 30 – The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, Ala.+-

Tuesday, Oct. 2 – Daily's Place, Jacksonville, Fla.+

Thursday, Oct. 4 – Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham, Ala.+-

Friday, Oct. 5 – Thompson Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn.+-

Saturday, Oct. 6 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.+-

Sunday, Oct. 7 – Volvo Car Stadium, Daniel Island, S.C.+-

All dates will be supported by Los Angeles duo, JOHNNYSWIM

*Dates opened by Billy Raffoul

^Opened by Forest Blakk

+Opened by The Rocketboys

-Not a Live Nation date

Exclusive presale for "The Insiders" starts Monday, March 26 at 10:00 AM ET with password and ticket information at http://ntbinsiders.com. The artist presale begins on Tuesday, March 27th at 10:00 AM local time at foreveronyourside.com with the password: FOREVER (not case sensitive). Tickets are on-sale to the general public on Friday, March 30 local time at foreveronyourside.com.

ABOUT NEEDTOBREATHE

NEEDTOBREATHE is a GRAMMY-nominated rock band hailing from South Carolina, comprised of brothers Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar) and Bo Rinehart (guitar, vocals), Seth Bolt (bass, vocals), and Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals). Their most recent album H A R D L O V E released in 2016 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Albums, Top Current Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts and #2 on the Billboard 200, their greatest debut as a band. H A R D L O V E is the follow-up to 2014's Rivers In the Wasteland, which debuted at #3 overall on the Billboard 200 and spawned the RIAA-certified Gold single "Brother (feat. Gavin DeGraw)." The hit earned the group their first GRAMMY nomination as well as a pair of Billboard Music Award nominations. NEEDTOBREATHE, well known for the aggressive touring schedule and impressive live show, have spent the last three years crisscrossing the country on "TOUR DE COMPADRES" and "ALL THE FEELS TOUR." Highlights include three consecutive sold out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, as well as Greek Theatre (Los Angeles), Ascend Amphitheatre (Nashville), Aragon Ballroom (Chicago), Verizon Theatre (DFW) and more. NEEDTOBREATHE will release new music and tour in 2018. For more information, visit needtobreathe.com.

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT

