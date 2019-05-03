Negotiating and Drafting IT Contracts (London, United Kingdom - September 23-24, 2019)
May 03, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Negotiating and Drafting IT Contracts" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry norms. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients.
This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT supplier and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts:
- What they are
- How and why they work
- What should be included
- How to put them in place
- How to overcome the key challenges
- What the IT (separate from the contract) actually means.
This seminar is designed for representatives from both IT suppliers and users/buyers, including:
- In house lawyers
- Contract managers
- Procurement managers
- Buyers
- IT directors and managers
- Private practice lawyers and IT consultants
Agenda:
Day One
- Background to an IT contract (pre-contract preparations)
- Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts - Part 1
- Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts - Part 2
- Software licences
- Exclusion and limitation clauses
- Etymology of an IT project: Group exercise
- Software development
Day Two
- Software development
- 3 centuries of IT contracts
- 20C Warranties and clauses: 19th century to 21st century
- Copyright and database rights
- Outsourcing and IT services contracts
- Entire agreement clauses in IT contracts
- Problems with IT contracts
- Limitation exclusion and limitation - A practical exercise
- Third party rights in IT contracts
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s55cs9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article