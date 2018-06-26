Nelson for Texas: Dead Heat in Texas Attorney General Race, says UT/Texas Tribune Poll

"This new poll shows that Texans don't want someone indicted for fraud as their Attorney General. People are responding to our message of integrity over indictment. Voters want an Attorney General who will fight corruption and will work for all Texans, regardless of political party. When it's time for Texans to decide who they hire as their lawyer for Texas, I'm confident they will choose our campaign," said Nelson.

Justin Nelson is a native Texan, an adjunct professor at the University of Texas School of Law, the founder of the nonprofit One Nation One Vote, a partner at Susman Godfrey L.L.P., and a former law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Nelson and his wife have three children.

