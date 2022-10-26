Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Global Market Report 2022: Rising Application in Orthodontic Treatments, Molar Distillation, and Palatal Expansion Drives Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neodymium-iron-boron magnet market size reached US$ 13.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.59% during 2021-2027.

Neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets are rare earth magnets manufactured from neodymium, iron, and boron. They are permanent magnets with the highest magnetic properties compared to samarium cobalt (SmCo), alnico, and ferrite magnets. They are highly cost-effective while offering high resistance to demagnetization. They are used in metal separators to filter iron powder from oil reserves effectively.

In addition, NdFeB magnets assist in manufacturing jewelry clips, identification badges, and baby strollers that are attached to carriers via magnets. They are also integrated in magnetic resonance imaging devices to diagnose and treat chronic pain syndrome, arthritis, wound healing, insomnia, and headache by generating a static magnetic field.

Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels. This, along with the growing utilization of NdFeB magnets in wind turbine generators to increase their efficiency, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Besides this, the increasing employment of NdFeB magnets in robotics to power wheels, sensors, and motion is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for NdFeB magnets to maintain the muscular tonus of astronauts during space flights across the globe.

This, coupled with the rising application of these magnets as a motion-generating device in orthodontic treatments, molar distillation, and palatal expansion, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for NdFeB magnets in manufacturing speakers to create an opposing magnetic field that creates vibrations is offering a positive market outlook.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for permanent magnets in electrical appliances, such as air conditioners (ACs), washing machines, dryers, cooling fan motors in computers, fans, and microwaves, is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Application:

Automobile

Electronics

Power Generators

Medical Industry

Wind Power

Others

Regional Insights:

China

Japan

Europe

Others

