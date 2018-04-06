Neogen chairman to gift stock

LANSING, Mich., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that Executive Chairman James Herbert intends to make a significant gift of Neogen stock to a charitable organization that he and his wife have supported for many years.

The company advised that according to Herbert's plan the stock gift might be as much as 400,000 shares over the coming months. However, this amount would still represent less than 30% of Herbert's Neogen stock ownership.