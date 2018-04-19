Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D

"Neogen's Board of Directors is pleased to elevate Dr. Donofrio to an officer status in the company in recognition of his prior accomplishments, as well as the ongoing development programs that he leads," said James Herbert, Neogen's executive chairman. "Donofrio's widespread grasp of immunology, chemistry, microbiology, and molecular biology has been an aid in his management of Neogen's multifaceted new product development."

Donofrio joined Neogen in 2016 after having enjoyed an outstanding career with NSF International. He worked for 15 years there, starting from a laboratory bench position and advancing to its Director of Applied Research. At Neogen, Donofrio coordinates research activities in the U.S., as well as with the company's research teams in Scotland and England.

Neogen is the largest producer of diagnostic test kits used by industry and regulatory authorities for the detection of numerous contaminants in the world's food supply. These kits include tests for natural toxins, pathogens, spoilage organisms, allergens and unique proteins that are used in 114 countries around the world.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in worldwide biosecurity products, animal genomics testing, and the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and veterinary instruments.

