NEOM Enters Strategic Partnership With SAUDIA to Promote the Newest Tourism Destination

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has entered a strategic partnership with NEOM Co. in a wide-ranging agreement to work together on promoting NEOM as a top location for tourists worldwide.

Under the terms of a memorandum of understanding signed in Riyadh today, SAUDIA will work with NEOM to create worldwide awareness of the Kingdom's giga project. Both parties also agreed to collaborate to maximize exposure of NEOM, a key component of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.

In addition, both parties agreed that SAUDIA Holidays will develop products and packaged experiences for visitors, exploiting the competitive advantage of SAUDIA's global network covering 94 destinations.

In return, NEOM has agreed to provide preferential terms to SAUDIA and has given its undertaking to continuously explore additional means by which SAUDIA can be further integrated into the NEOM ecosystem.

NEOM is a giga-project being built in 26,500km2 of pristine desert, coast and mountains straddling the Jordanian and Egyptian borders in the Kingdom's northwest. NEOM's goal is to become one of the world's leading choices for living and visiting, with a target to attract one million residents and 5 million tourists by 2030.

In June, SAUDIA became the first carrier to operate weekly flights to NEOM Bay airport, which became a fully commercial entity in the same month. Six months prior to that, SAUDIA operated two chartered aircraft carrying NEOM's staff to hold their first annual meeting in the site.

