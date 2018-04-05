Neosante's Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com

Delictase® Oral Drops prevent excessive crying and discomfort for babies suffering from colic, a common issue most likely caused by gastrointestinal discomfort, including intestinal cramping. Colic affects up to 40 percent of children, typically occurring when a child is between 6 weeks and 6 months old, rarely lasting more than a year.

"Getting Delictase® on the world's biggest retailer will help prevent sleepless nights for countless babies and their parents," Neosante CEO João Santos said. "We stand by being the best colic remedy, and know Amazon will help people around the world find us as we continue to branch out. Parents need to know a product exists that treats their baby's crying and improves their overall health by treating the cause, not the symptoms.

"Delictase® provides just enough lactase to infants to treat colic. It helps babies who may have hypolactasia, but is not intended for severe lactose intolerance. Lactase is used to digest lactose, preventing fermentation in the body that leads to tummy pains. Lactose also makes the baby's gut more acidic, which causes diarrhea and really foul diapers."

Delictase® Oral Drops come in a 15-milliliter solution, prepackaged in a dropper, and should be added to breast milk or baby formula. Neosante is a well-known company overseas, having sold more than two million vials of Delictase® Oral Drops in 2017 alone, predominately to health-conscious parents coping with baby colic.

Neosante Health Solutions is a privately owned Portuguese pharmaceutical company established in 2007 that produces food supplements, medical devices and cosmetics. Neosante currently distributes products to 20 countries on three continents, and is bringing its most popular item, Delictase® Oral Drops, to parents in the U.S.

