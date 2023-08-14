Nerpia LED Mask is launched, with 210 LED Special Wavelengths to Promote Collagen Production

News provided by

Myungshin A-Tech

14 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • With touch technology, voice guide function and high-capacity battery

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myungshin A-Tech is a state-of-the-art skin beauty device manufacturer with years of know-how and technology, which was selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project."

The newly launched Nerpia LED Photon Mask promotes collagen production in the face skin by applying three types of LED special wavelengths (Near-Infrared & Red & Blue), helping to improve wrinkles and prevent skin aging. The company explained that giving is a beauty device.

In addition, the biggest advantage compared to other products is that it has a voice guide function with touch technology, a large-capacity Li-ion Battery, 210 LEDs that promote collagen production, and four operating modes.

The company says that the Nerpia LED Photon Mask, developed with differentiated technology and product safety as the top priority, can help customers improve their life satisfaction.

Myungshin A-Tech is constantly striving to invest in generous technology and develop new products to provide the best value to customers and become the first company to be selected by customers based on many years of accumulated LED application technology.

Myungshin A-Tech, which realizes beauty through light and creates products that customers want based on cutting-edge technology, is the first company that customers choose first. We look forward to growing with our employees, partners, society and the environment.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09571HD6S

SOURCE Myungshin A-Tech

