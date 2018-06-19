Nestlé Wagner Digitises Production With Getac's Fully Rugged Computing Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac today announced that Nestlé Wagner GmbH has selected the Getac A140 fully rugged tablet to digitise workflows and optimise productivity at its headquarters in Nonnweiler, Germany.

Nestlé Wagner GmbH produces around 350 million frozen food products annually, making it one of the largest manufacturers of frozen pizzas in Europe. Using the Getac A140, the company has achieved wide-ranging digitisation of its production processes, significantly increasing efficiency and allowing greater flexibility in day-to-day operations.

Worker at Nestlé Wagner factory using Getac A140.

Nestlé Wagner GmbH chose the fully rugged Getac A140 due to the quality assurance benefits it provides and the ability to roll it out extremely quickly to employees at the site, where it will complement existing laptops and special industrial computers already in use.

"The Getac A140 is extremely robust and reliable due to its outstanding build quality," says Christian Joseph, Team Leader Operational Excellence at Nestlé Wagner GmbH. "Its rugged design and impressive performance makes it ideally suited to everyday use on the production floor."

High Level Safety and Usability in a Wide Range of Temperature Zones

In the food manufacturing process, it's critical that no contaminants enter the food at any point. With the deployment of the fully rugged Getac A140, Nestlé has the confidence that if a tablet is accidentally dropped, it won't break apart, ensuring production quality is maintained.

The use of the tablets has also proved to be extremely user-friendly. Not only are the devices easy to handle, the 14'' screen offers enough space to clearly display key software applications. For example, all standard SAP information can be displayed on-screen and transactions can be carried out quickly using the A140's stylus. Furthermore, the A140's high degree of tolerance to temperature fluctuations means it can be used in a wide variety of different temperature zones.

"The A140 is our largest and most powerful tablet," says Rowina Lee, Vice President of Global Sales & Business Development Centre, Getac Technology Corporation. "It stands out thanks to its excellent performance, its industry-leading level of safety and its extraordinarily rugged characteristics. With its reliability and comprehensive functionality, the tablet is perfectly suited to the production conditions at Nestlé Wagner GmbH."

Industry 4.0: Digital Workflows Optimise Production Efficiency

With the Getac A140, the company has a fully rugged mobile device at its disposal for simply and rapidly accessing information, as well as gathering data directly on-site.

"Until today, we worked with a predominantly paper-based system, so that, for example, each change to the documentation of the numerous standards which food production requires had to be printed out and specially filed in a folder," Christian Joseph explains. "With the new digital workflows, employees on the production line can easily access and make changes to the documents directly on the tablet if required". The company can also use the A140's integrated cameras to simplify and improve its production process. By making it possible for employees to take photographs or record videos directly on site, any potential difficulties occurring on the production line can be documented and distributed in real-time, ensuring they are resolved as quickly as possible.

"With these Getac devices, we are taking advantage of the opportunities offered by Industry 4.0, utilising mobile data capture to benefit from an increased level of production performance," Christian Joseph confirms. "Getac is also helping us to simplify, accelerate and digitise our processes right here on site, where events occur. This way we can ensure continuous compliance with the latest quality standards. New opportunities have opened up for our employees to extend their level of competence and media usage, which is a key factor for us in developing the digital factory of the future."

The device is safeguarded by Getac with the industry-leading bumper-to-bumper warranty, which even covers accidental damage.

Further information on the Getac A140 fully rugged tablet is available at www.getac.com.

