Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

The Gettysburg branch will provide distribution of a wide variety of bottled water and related beverages to the Gettysburg and Lancaster marketplace. Along with the launch of service throughout the local area, ReadyRefresh will also now operate its first storefront location which consumers will be able to visit and purchase Nestlé Waters product.

"We are thrilled to open our first ReadyRefresh branch in Gettysburg and provide our customers with convenient delivery options for enjoying our great brands of refreshing beverages," said Henrik Jelert, Executive Vice President, ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé®. "Roaring Spring has long been known for providing outstanding service in this market and we're happy to welcome their customers into our ReadyRefresh family and to grow our customer base in eastern Pennsylvania, eastern Maryland and northern Virginia. This expansion is part of our long-term business strategy to enhance customer experience and expand our delivery options across the country."

ReadyRefresh makes it easy and convenient for customers and their families to live healthier lifestyles by providing a convenient, flexible and reliable beverage delivery service, with no long-term commitments and guaranteed customer satisfaction. ReadyRefresh delivers a variety of well-known brands such as Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life® Purified Water, Perrier®, and S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water in an assortment of sizes and flavors. ReadyRefresh also offers expanded delivery hours, flexible frequency options (weekly, biweekly, monthly, etc.) as well as an easy-to-shop website and mobile platform.

To learn more about ReadyRefresh and to place your first order visit www.ReadyRefresh.com.



About ReadyRefresh by Nestlé

ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé® Beverage Delivery Service provides convenient access to a variety of leading bottled water brands such as Deer Park® Brand Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S.Pellegrino® as well as tasty flavored waters and sparkling fruit beverages. The ReadyRefresh℠ mission is simple: make it easy to live a healthy lifestyle. With an easy-to-shop website, expanded delivery hours, flexible frequency options, and a broad portfolio of beverage options just a click away, with ReadyRefresh℠ it is easier than ever to keep refreshment on hand. ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé® is owned and operated by Nestlé Waters North America.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nestle-waters-north-america-expands-readyrefreshsm-beverage-delivery-service-to-gettysburg-pennsylvania-300638265.html

SOURCE Nestlé Waters North America