Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Industry to Surpass $64.42 Billion by 2026

The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in the Netherlands is expected to grow by 17.23% on an annual basis to reach US$41,700.2 million in 2022.

The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in the Netherlands promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.49% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$35,571.4 million in 2021 to US$64,422.3 million by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in the Netherlands. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals and sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending patterns by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in the Netherlands.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.

In addition to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in the Netherlands.

Scope

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Netherlands Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Netherlands Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Netherlands Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Cross Border

Domestic

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Mobile

Desktop

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Companies Mentioned

Albert Heijn

bol.com

Coolblue

Wehkamp

Zalando

Deliveroo

Jumbo Extra

Just Eat Takeaway

Thuisbezorgd

Uber Eats

Bolt

CityMapper

NextPax

Tiqets

Uber

