NETJETS SUES PILOTS' UNION TO SILENCE SAFETY CONCERNS

NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP)

Jun 05, 2024, 16:02 ET

Union views lawsuit as effort to silence discussion of safety, maintenance, pilot training concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) received notice that NetJets had filed a surprise lawsuit in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, alleging the Union has defamed the Fractional in statements regarding safety, maintenance and pilot training concerns dating back almost a year. An independent labor advocate, NJASAP represents the interests of the 3,400-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc. a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) company.

"NJASAP stands by the concerns we have raised about pilot training and the safety and maintenance cultures – concerns that have only increased in intensity in recent months," NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux said. "We view the lawsuit as an attempt to silence us, however, NJASAP has a federally protected right and an organizational and moral responsibility to our members – the NetJets pilots – and to our customers to raise safety issues, and we will continue to do just that."

News of the filing reached NJASAP after Union leaders have repeatedly reaffirmed the Association's commitment to working with management to address safety, training and maintenance concerns. "Despite our outreach, management has chosen not to engage us in this manner, opting instead to expend its time and energy pursuing legal action against its front-line employees rather than addressing our legitimate concerns," Leroux said. "Management's retaliatory course of action will not compel us to abandon our mission: NJASAP will not be intimidated into silence by anyone or anything, including a lawsuit."

About NJASAP Founded in 2008 as an independent labor advocate, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,400-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary. For more information, please visit our websites, www.njasap.com and www.genuineqs.com, or find us on Facebook, facebook.com/njasap, Instagram, www.instagram.com/njasap, and Twitter, @njasap.

SOURCE NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP)

