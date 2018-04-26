Netskope Wins the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Global Cloud Access Security Broker Market Leadership Award

"Netskope was founded to address the increasingly complex security challenges created by the rise of cloud technology, and Frost & Sullivan's recognition validates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that let our customers take full advantage of the cloud and Web without sacrificing security," said Sanjay Beri, founder and CEO at Netskope. "Through the patented Netskope Cloud XD engine, we are now expanding the power of our platform to the web, providing customers with true 360-degree threat and data protection across all of their environments from one cloud."

Winners of the Global Market Leadership Award are determined by Frost & Sullivan analysis independently focused on specific criteria in order to identify the areas of performance excellence. Key performance criteria include: growth strategy, implementation, brand strength, product quality, product differentiation, technology leverage, customer purchase, ownership and service experience, and price/performance value.

According to the report, "Direct to cloud and direct to Web traffic is overtaking corporate network traffic, as more and more users access corporate data from outside of the workplace via mobile devices. Netskope's architecture has been designed, from the beginning, to address this trend, and we believe the company is uniquely positioned to continue delivering on the core principles of compliance, visibility, data security, and threat protection."

The award comes on the heels of a record year for Netskope. In 2017, Netskope subscriptions grew by triple digits, headcount increased by 50% to 475 people, and 25% of the Fortune 100 adopted the market-leading Netskope platform. The number of cloud transactions Netskope processed from existing and new customers increased by more than 1,000%, and the company now safely enables the world's largest deployments of Box, Slack, and Microsoft Office 365. Recently, the company also announced the expansion of its platform to cover the entire Web, enabling full control of SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS from one cloud.

About Netskope

Netskope is the leader in cloud security. We help the world's largest organizations take full advantage of the cloud and web without sacrificing security. Our patented Cloud XD technology eliminates blind spots by going deeper than any other security provider to quickly target and control activities across thousands of cloud services and millions of websites. With full control through one cloud-native interface, our customers benefit from 360-degree data protection that guards data everywhere and advanced threat protection that stops elusive attacks. At Netskope, we call this smart cloud security.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.

