NetSuite Unveils World's First Intelligent Cloud Suite

"A pioneer in the cloud, NetSuite has long been a leader in providing powerful business intelligence across its suite," said Jim McGeever, executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "With new artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities within NetSuite, we're equipping our customers to understand not only what's happened with their business, but what will happen in the future and how they can stay ahead."

Businesses can no longer rely on backward-looking data or traditional business intelligence (BI) systems to successfully grow, scale and adapt to change. To provide the real time-insights businesses need today, NetSuite has built upon its existing native BI functionality by incorporating advanced machine learning and sophisticated data science within its unified cloud suite. The new intelligent cloud combines NetSuite and third-party data to enable businesses to make proactive and timely decisions and take action from right within the NetSuite application.

"A future where AI drives new business models is quickly becoming the present," said R "Ray" Wang, principal analyst and founder, Constellation Research. "Having business applications that can deliver predictive, prescriptive and automated outcomes is going to be an imperative for businesses that want to grow and succeed in the years to come."

The new artificial intelligence and machine learning-based capabilities enable businesses to glean better insights, drive efficiencies by further automating processes and determine the next best action with predictive actions. The intelligent cloud suite can deliver benefits to business users across the organization.

Finance and Procurement Professionals : AI and machine learning enables finance professionals to improve audit risk analysis, analyze past payment history with vendors and customers and enhance cash flow predictions, a key pain point for growing businesses.

: AI and machine learning enables finance professionals to improve audit risk analysis, analyze past payment history with vendors and customers and enhance cash flow predictions, a key pain point for growing businesses. HR Professionals : AI and machine learning enables HR professionals to create profiles of the best candidate based on existing top performers, predict high performers who might be a flight risk and better automate employee self-service by identifying what questions employees might have based on role, time of year or other factors.

: AI and machine learning enables HR professionals to create profiles of the best candidate based on existing top performers, predict high performers who might be a flight risk and better automate employee self-service by identifying what questions employees might have based on role, time of year or other factors. Supply Chain Professionals : AI and machine learning offers supply chain professionals the potential to not only identify risks or potential upcoming problems in the supply chain but, as it learns, provide potential solutions.

: AI and machine learning offers supply chain professionals the potential to not only identify risks or potential upcoming problems in the supply chain but, as it learns, provide potential solutions. Manufacturing Professionals : AI and machine learning helps manufacturing professionals optimize labor schedules in the warehouse based on past performance or predicted demand and identify machinery in need of maintenance before it becomes a problem.

: AI and machine learning helps manufacturing professionals optimize labor schedules in the warehouse based on past performance or predicted demand and identify machinery in need of maintenance before it becomes a problem. Commerce Professionals : AI and machine learning helps commerce professionals significantly boost searchandising and improve online sales and conversions by serving up products customers are more likely to buy based on key indicators such as past purchases, search history and results of similar buyers.

: AI and machine learning helps commerce professionals significantly boost searchandising and improve online sales and conversions by serving up products customers are more likely to buy based on key indicators such as past purchases, search history and results of similar buyers. Customer Services Professionals : AI and machine learning provide customer service professionals with more accurate results around total customer lifetime value by using predictions of costs to the support organization, anticipated satisfaction and information on a customer's likelihood of renewal.

: AI and machine learning provide customer service professionals with more accurate results around total customer lifetime value by using predictions of costs to the support organization, anticipated satisfaction and information on a customer's likelihood of renewal. Marketing Professionals : AI and machine learning help marketers improve campaign optimization by identifying what type of campaigns lead to a conversion with what frequency and what type of sale based on demographics, a profile within the customer base, and activity on the website, at events or other available data points.

: AI and machine learning help marketers improve campaign optimization by identifying what type of campaigns lead to a conversion with what frequency and what type of sale based on demographics, a profile within the customer base, and activity on the website, at events or other available data points. Sales Professionals: AI and machine learning for sales teams support intelligent interactions guiding agents through the sales process, personalizing it for the prospect, the product and upsell, and cross-sell opportunities.

"Data is the new gold. With NetSuite, we have real-time insights and visibility into all of our key performance indicators, enabling us to make lightning fast decisions," said Tony Drockton, Founder and CEO of Hammitt, a Los Angeles-based luxury accessories brand. "Building in intelligence and automation will make using NetSuite easier and more powerful than it already is."

Oracle NetSuite pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution in 1998, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the internet. Today, it provides a suite of cloud-based financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries.

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products remains at the sole discretion of Oracle.

