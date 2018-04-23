Netwatch Merges with Three Major Monitoring Companies to form one of the Most Global Monitoring Firms in the World

leading the consolidation of the proactive visual monitoring industry starting with the combination of Netwatch, Onwatch Multifire and CalAtlantic

bringing the innovations and reliability of the visual prevention capabilities perfected by Netwatch over the last 15 years to thousands of the Onwatch Multifire, CalAtlantic and NMC end-users through their valued dealer partners around the world

The new group is protecting hundreds of thousands of sites in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and Africa in a wide variety of segments including government, transportation, critical infrastructure (utilities, communications, energy), manufacturing, education, stadiums, finance, retail and residential.

Speaking at the launch of Netwatch Group today, Ireland Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD said: "The company has developed innovative, proprietary technologies which have revolutionised the security market and I wish Netwatch Group every success in the future."

Riverside has a track record of international technology investments, having completed more than 85 in its history. The deal is led by UK and Ireland Partner Dr. Martin Scott, who alongside Principal Laura Dillon, will sit on the board of the new group.

The merger of the four companies was led by industry visionary, Samir Samhouri, former Chairman and CEO of Xtralis, a major leader in the Early Detection Safety and Security technologies. Xtralis was sold to a Fortune 100 company in 2016. Samhouri has been appointed Chairman of Netwatch Group and will be one of the company's investors.

David Walsh, CEO, will lead Netwatch Group as it pursues an ambitious growth strategy. Walsh, who co-founded Netwatch, revolutionized the security market by introducing proactive visual monitoring and innovations such as managed services. The company invests heavily in R&D and developed proprietary technology to deliver its industry leading services.

The Netwatch Group Leadership Team will include heavy weights, veterans and pioneers in the visual and alarm monitoring industry, including:

Woodie Andrawos , Managing Director & President, NMC in Lake Forest, California

, Managing Director & President, NMC in Daniel Goodhall , Managing Director of CalAtlantic in Houston, Texas

, Managing Director of CalAtlantic in Peter Gould , Managing Director, Onwatch Multifire in East Sussex United Kingdom

, Managing Director, Onwatch Multifire in East Sussex United Kingdom Niall Kelly , Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Netwatch in Carlow, Ireland

Netwatch Group will be headquartered in Carlow, Ireland. Its North American headquarters will be located in Lake Forest, California with satellite offices in Boston, New Jersey, Dallas, Houston, and Chicago. The company's UK headquarters will be in East Sussex, United Kingdom. The company will immediately have a network of six advanced Global Monitoring Centers, connected by the Netwatch proprietary CRATOS technology platform.

"Today we are creating a global leader in proactive monitoring services. There is increased demand for visual monitoring from enterprise customers, driven by the continuing evolution of technology and advances such as AI, Deep Learning, 5G and IoT (Internet of Things)", Said David Walsh CEO. "The combined strengths of NMC, CalAtlantic, Onwatch Multifire and Netwatch - all leaders in their respective geographies, means that we can immediately deliver industry leading proprietary technologies in proactive visual monitoring to hundreds of thousands of clients who rely on us to protect lives, assets and business operations."

Continued Walsh: "Netwatch Group will specialize in providing risk management, business continuity, security and life safety services to clients across the world. We create a fearless environment for our customers and we will continue to innovate in pursuit of this quest. We have ambitious growth plans to expand our global footprint which we will achieve through organic growth and further acquisitions."

Walsh adds, "I am very pleased to have the benefit of Samir Samhouri's experience and counsel and to be working with an unrivalled team of industry professionals including Woodie Andrawos, Daniel Goodhall, Peter Gould and Niall Kelly as we bring the benefits of Netwatch Group to more organizations across the globe."

To learn more about Netwatch Group please visit www.netwatchgroup.com.

For further information please contact:

US:

Matthew Brannon, SWBR

484-264-3979, matthew.brannon@swbrinc.com

Ireland:

Laurie Mannix (laurie@mkc.ie) / Brian Harrison (brian@mkc.ie)

MKC Communications, Tel 01 7038600

UK:

Nick Hadjinikos, Kallinos Communications

+44 07956 402 137, nick@kallinos.com



All other locations:

Laurie Mannix (laurie@mkc.ie) / Brian Harrison (brian@mkc.ie)

MKC Communications, Tel 01 7038600

About Netwatch Group

Netwatch Group is a world leader in remote visual monitoring. Netwatch mission is to create a fearless environment' where clients can feel safe and secure in their business. The company was the first company in Europe to combine specialist video processing technologies with satellite communications to provide preventative, immediate and cost effective protection solutions for clients. Netwatch operates in four continents, with hundreds of thousands of client sites across Europe, South Africa, the Middle East and the USA. The Group operates a network of six global monitoring centres connected by the Cratos platform.

Netwatch is headquartered in Ireland. Its US headquarters is in Forest Hills, California with satellite offices in Boston, New Jersey, Houston, Dallas and Chicago. The company's UK headquarters is in East Sussex with offices in London, Rochester, Newport, and Sunderland.

Netwatch Group Companies include:

Netwatch: Carlow headquartered Netwatch was founded in 2003 by David Walsh and Niall Kelly after a friend was attacked responding to an alarm at his business premises. Netwatch revolutionised the Irish security market introducing the first 'real time' remote visual monitoring system that, unlike static security cameras, allowed for interventions to take place immediately the security perimeter was breached. Netwatch has offices in Ireland , Northern Ireland , the US and UK.

Carlow headquartered Netwatch was founded in 2003 by and after a friend was attacked responding to an alarm at his business premises. Netwatch revolutionised the Irish security market introducing the first 'real time' remote visual monitoring system that, unlike static security cameras, allowed for interventions to take place immediately the security perimeter was breached. Netwatch has offices in , , the US and UK. National Monitoring Center (NMC) Founded in 2001, NMC has risen to become the premier 3rd party central monitoring company in the nation. The company operates two redundant monitoring centers in Lake Forest, CA and Irving, TX.

Founded in 2001, NMC has risen to become the premier 3rd party central monitoring company in the nation. The company operates two redundant monitoring centers in and CalAtlantic Security Solutions is one of the nation's leading firms in loss prevention and remote monitoring solutions. They are pioneers in the field of applied video analytics. Through interactive video monitoring, CalAtlantic Agents help the nation's top auto groups, logistics operations, and more save millions every year by preventing loss and accidents. Their 24-hr control center for nationwide operations is based in Houston, TX.

is one of the nation's leading firms in loss prevention and remote monitoring solutions. They are pioneers in the field of applied video analytics. Through interactive video monitoring, CalAtlantic Agents help the nation's top auto groups, logistics operations, and more save millions every year by preventing loss and accidents. Their 24-hr control center for nationwide operations is based in Onwatch Multifire offers a full range of security, life safety products and systems throughout the United Kingdom and Europe. It is supported by a branch network from the North East, through the Midlands , Kent and down to Sussex where the headquarters and the Cat2 BS5979 CCTV monitoring centre are sited. Onwatch Multifire provides a full suite of services to include full design, installation, management and aftercare maintenance, with a focus on the commercial, industrial and service industry sectors.

About The Riverside Company:

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on making control and non-control investments in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has invested in more than 520 transactions. The firm's international portfolio includes more than 80 companies. (http://www.riversidecompany.com or http://www.riversideeurope.com)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netwatch-merges-with-three-major-monitoring-companies-to-form-one-of-the-most-global-monitoring-firms-in-the-world-300634605.html

SOURCE Netwatch Group

Related Links

http://www.netwatchgroup.com

