Netwrix Appoints Steve Dickson as Chief Executive Officer

Steve Dickson joined the Netwrix Board of Directors in August 2017 and brings a career of operational experience in sales, marketing and product management. Steve was previously with Dell, Inc., where he served as Vice President and General Manager of the Windows Platform Management business, as well as VP of Marketing for the Systems Infrastructure Management Group. Prior to Dell's acquisition of Quest Software, Steve held leadership positions including SVP of the Windows Management business unit and the Identity and Access Management business unit. Other positions he held at Quest include SVP Products and Marketing, VP of Worldwide Sales for Microsoft Management Solutions, and VP of Sales for the Western Region. Before joining Quest Software in 1998, he worked for Air Liquide as a general manager. Steve holds a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics from Weber State University and a master's degree in business administration from Pepperdine University in Southern California.

"Netwrix has come a long way from a small startup to a well-known company that helps organizations worldwide address their most burning security issues and mitigate the risk of data breaches. I am grateful to all my fellow colleagues who have come this long way with me and Alex to make Netwrix one of the key players in the cybersecurity field. This is the perfect time for Steve Dickson to join the company. We've selected a very strong leader at a time when Netwrix is in a very strong position," said Michael Fimin, Co-Founder of Netwrix.

"The Cybersecurity and compliance markets are two of the most rapidly evolving sectors in the IT industry. The growing number of data breaches creates a need for products that help companies be more vigilant and protect their IT environments from attacks. Netwrix is on the path to becoming a global leader in its markets, and I am very grateful to Michael, Alex and board members for this opportunity to undertake this exciting journey and participate in further development of Netwrix's outstanding visibility platform," said Steve Dickson, CEO of Netwrix.

About Netwrix Corporation

Netwrix Corporation is a software company focused exclusively on providing IT operations and security teams pervasive visibility into user behavior, system configurations and data sensitivity across hybrid cloud IT infrastructures, empowering them to protect data regardless of its location and sleep soundly at night instead of worrying about security blind zones or yet another compliance check. Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 140 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

