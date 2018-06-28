Neuromorphic Computing Market in APAC: 2018-2023 Report Forecasts

The Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market is expected to witness market growth of 19.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing demand for automation in emerging countries such as China, India, and others.

The automotive segment is expected to witness significant demand, as the demand for autonomous cars and smart vehicles is expected to witness unprecedented growth during the forecast period. The military and defense segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Demand for neuromorphic chips in satellites for aerial imagery and surveillance is expected to drive the segmental growth.

Segmentation

Based on Application, the Neuromorphic Computing market segments the market into Image Processing, Signal Processing, Data Mining, and Others.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military & Defense, Healthcare, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Neuromorphic Computing market segments the market into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Companies Mentioned



IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

General Vision Inc.

Brain Corporation

Vicarious

Knowm Inc.

Numenta

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market, by Application

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market, by End User

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers, and Restraints

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market

3.1 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market by Application

3.1.1 Asia Pacific Image Processing Neuromorphic Computing Market by Country

3.1.2 Asia Pacific Signal Processing Neuromorphic Computing Market by Country

3.1.3 Asia Pacific Data Mining Neuromorphic Computing Market by Country

3.1.4 Asia Pacific Others Neuromorphic Computing Market by Country



4. Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market by End User

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing in Consumer Electronics Market by Country

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing in Automotive Market by Country

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing in Military & Defense Market by Country

4.1.4 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing in Healthcare Market by Country

4.1.5 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing in Others Market by Country



5. Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market by Country

5.1 Introduction

5.2 China Neuromorphic Computing Market

5.2.1 China Neuromorphic Computing Market by Application

5.2.2 China Neuromorphic Computing Market by End User

5.3 Japan Neuromorphic Computing Market

5.3.1 Japan Neuromorphic Computing Market by Application

5.3.2 Japan Neuromorphic Computing Market by End User

5.4 India Neuromorphic Computing Market

5.4.1 India Neuromorphic Computing Market by Application

5.4.2 India Neuromorphic Computing Market by End User

5.5 South Korea Neuromorphic Computing Market

5.5.1 South Korea Neuromorphic Computing Market by Application

5.5.2 South Korea Neuromorphic Computing Market by End User

5.6 Singapore Neuromorphic Computing Market

5.6.1 Singapore Neuromorphic Computing Market by Application

5.6.2 Singapore Neuromorphic Computing Market by End User

5.7 Malaysia Neuromorphic Computing Market

5.7.1 Malaysia Neuromorphic Computing Market by Application

5.7.2 Malaysia Neuromorphic Computing Market by End User

5.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market

5.8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market by Application

5.8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market by End User



6. Company Profiles

6.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.1.5 Strategies at a Glance

6.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

6.1.5.2 Product Launch

6.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2.5 Strategies at a Glance

6.2.5.1 Product Launch

6.3 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development

6.3.5 Strategies at a Glance

6.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

6.4 Intel Corporation

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expense

6.4.5 Strategies at a Glance

6.4.5.1 Product Launch

6.5 Qualcomm Incorporated

6.5.1 Company overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6 General Vision Inc.

6.6.1 Company overview

6.6.2 Strategies at a Glance

6.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

6.7 Brain Corporation

6.7.1 Company overview

6.8 Vicarious

6.8.1 Company overview

6.9 Knowm Inc.

6.9.1 Company overview

6.1 Numenta

6.10.1 Company overview



