NEUROorganics Expands Services, Offering A Self-Care Platform

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEUROorganics, the self-care service designed to help you achieve wellness by understanding Self Care is Health Care™, launched an online platform with one on one consulting, coaching, education, and masterclasses. NEUROorganics ™ combines Eastern and Western medicinal approaches and brings the power of choice to the forefront of catapulting change.

Dr. Shara Ally, founder of NEUROorganics features an erotic twist to her services because the neuro pathway response to erotic stimuli sustains visual attention, motor imagery, increased and sustained motivation, and reduces inhibitions as they are associated with fear when a person makes decisions in life.

Through Dr. Ally's practice, she has found four main points of stressors her clients experienced, for which NEUROorganics' self-care platform offers a suite of wellness services in four main categories, NEUROmind, NEUROsex, NEUROphysique, and NEUROfinance. "Traditional mental health services often focus on the past, which does not provide sufficient tools to manage how to move forward into your future," says Dr. Ally. "Science provides evidence that focusing ahead using a positive approach can create an improved internal experience that can improve an individual's mental health experience." NEUROorganics uses a positive, non-judgemental approach to help its clients focus on their futures by emphasizing on building character, empowering people to make their own choices, and approach their dreams and goals in each of the NEURO suite areas of self-care in a safe space.

NEUROorganics' forward-thinking approach will change the world's view of mental health and treatment, removing the stigma and proving that mind wellness and self-care maintenance is empowering, pleasurable, and self-fulfilling because it builds your self-confidence and self-esteem to make better choices for your life.

Dr. Ally launched this self-care platform in response to the high demand for her in person and virtual consulting services to expand her capacity, allowing her to serve more individuals and to offer tools that empower individuals to maintain and improve their own mind wellness.

About NEUROorganics:

Dr. Ally created NEUROorganics Inc. which is considered a lifestyle as it targets your mind, sexual, physique, and financial health. NEUROorganics is designed to help you achieve mental wellness in each of these areas by understanding your investment in your own self-care is health care. NEUROorganics seeks to empower you to change your habits in order to make intelligent choices that align with your values, vision, and purpose in life.

