Neurovascular Devices in 2019: Insights Into & Future of the Market to 2026
Jun 27, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurovascular Devices - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this research, the Global Neurovascular Devices market accounted for $1.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2026.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are favorable medical reimbursements, rising target patient population and enhanced effectiveness and better patient outcomes. Moreover, rising number of researches in neurovascular therapies and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, commercialization across developing economies and lack of skilled neurosurgeons are hampering the market growth.
By Therapeutic Application, the Ischemic strokes segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to growing patient pool suffering from ischemic stroke. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel carrying blood to the brain is blocked by a blood clot.
By Geography, North America has the highest market growth during the forecast period due to high pervasiveness of brain aneurysms. In U.S, High prevalence of ischemic stroke and stenosis will influence the growth.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End user Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Disease Pathology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas
5.3 Ischemic Strokes
5.4 Cerebral Aneurysms
5.5 Stenosis
5.6 Other Disease Pathologies
6 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Stenting Technique
6.3 Neurothrombectomy Procedure
6.4 Coiling Procedure Technique
6.5 Cerebral Angiography Technique
6.6 Flow Disruption Technique
7 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty and Stenting Systems
7.2.1 Embolic Protection Systems
7.2.1.1 Distal Filter Devices
7.2.1.2 Balloon Occlusion Devices
7.2.2 Carotid Artery Stents
7.3 Support Devices
7.3.1 Micro Guidewires
7.3.2 Micro Catheters
7.4 Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices
7.4.1 Liquid Embolic Agents
7.4.2 Clippings
7.4.3 Embolic Coils
7.4.3.1 Coated Detachable Coils
7.4.3.2 Bare Detachable Coils
7.4.4 Coil Assist Stent
7.4.5 Coil Assist Balloon
7.5 Neurothrombectomy Devices
7.5.1 Suction and Aspiration Devices
7.5.2 Clot Retrieval Devices
7.5.3 Snares
7.6 Revascularization Devices
7.6.1 Flow Diversion Stents
7.6.2 Carotid Artery Stents
7.7 Other Products
7.7.1 Intracranial Stents
7.7.2 Stent Retrievers
8 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Therapeutic Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Brain Aneurysm
8.3 Therapeutic Application
8.4 Cerebral Artery Stenosis
8.5 Ischemic Strokes
8.6 Hemorrhagic Stroke
8.7 Other Therapeutic Applications
9 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Units
9.3 Hospitals
9.4 Clinics
10 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Penumbra Inc.
12.2 Johnson & Johnson
12.3 Microport Scientific Corporation
12.4 Abbott Laboratories
12.5 Stryker Corporation
12.6 Medtronic PLC
12.7 Terumo Corporation
12.8 Merit Medical Systems Inc.
12.9 W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.
12.10 Boston Scientific Corporation
12.11 LivaNova PLC
12.12 Kaneka Medix Corp
12.13 Integra Lifesciences
12.14 Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.
12.15 Integer Holdings Corporation
