NeuroVive Presents NVP025 Mitochondrial Myopathy Project Progress at Mitochondrial Medicine Conference

The detailed results from an experimental study conducted in collaboration with Professor Håkan Westerblad and his research team at Karolinska Institutet will be presented. The study evaluated the effects of NeuroVive's NVP025 cyclophilin inhibitor in an experimental model of mitochondrial myopathy. At the end of treatment in the study, survival was 94% in the treated group, compared to 50% in the control group. In addition, muscle function in the treated group was better than in the control group. NeuroVive's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Magnus Hansson will give the presentation entitled "Treating mitochondrial myopathy with the cyclophilin inhibitor NV556".

Following the positive results from the study at Karolinska Institutet, the NVP025 project has entered the next phase, in which NeuroVive will deliver a candidate drug during 2018 with the aim of bringing the project into development in patients with different types of muscle disorders by 2020.

"We are very proud to have been selected to give an oral presentation on mitochondrial myopathy at such a well-renowned conference and to the world's foremost researchers in mitochondrial medicine. This supports the quality of our research and our partnerships. The results to be presented are very exciting and offer hope for a future treatment of mitochondrial myopathy and potentially other muscular diseases. The visibility at the conference gives us opportunities to expand our scientific, clinical, business and patient network," commented Magnus Hansson, Chief Medical Officer at NeuroVive.

The Mitochondrial Medicine conference, organized by Wellcome Genome Campus at the University of Cambridge in the UK, brings together world-leading researchers and pharmaceutical companies to discuss and highlight new, innovative treatments in mitochondrial medicine.

Abstract title: Treating mitochondrial myopathy with the cyclophilin inhibitor NV556.

Authors: Magnus Hansson, Niklas Ivarsson, Alvar Grönberg, Eskil Elmér, Håkan Westerblad.

Date: 11 May 2018

Location: Wellcome Genome Campus, Hinxton, Cambridge, UK

About Mitochondrial myopathy

Mitochondrial myopathies are a group of neuromuscular diseases caused by damage to the mitochondria, the small energy factories found inside almost all the cells in the body. Some of the more common mitochondrial myopathies include Kearns-Sayre syndrome, MERRF syndrome (myoclonus epilepsy with ragged-red fibers) and mitochondrial MELAS (mitochondrial myopathy, encephalopathy, lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes). The symptoms of mitochondrial myopathies include muscle weakness, exercise intolerance and fatigue, and are often accompanied by other symptoms of genetic mitochondrial disorders such as heart failure or rhythm disturbances, dementia, movement disorders, stroke-like episodes, deafness, blindness, droopy eyelids, limited mobility of the eyes, vomiting, and seizures. The prognosis for these disorders ranges in severity from progressive weakness to death. There is a high unmet medical need of new and effective treatment options for mitochondrial myopathy.

About Karolinska Institutet

Karolinska Institutet is one of the world's leading medical universities. Its vision is to significantly contribute to the improvement of human health. Karolinska Institutet accounts for the single largest share of all academic medical research conducted in Sweden and offers the country's broadest range of education in medicine and health sciences. The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet selects the Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine.

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase II development for the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (NeuroSTAT®) and one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for genetic mitochondrial diseases. The R&D portfolio consists of several late stage research programs in areas ranging from genetic mitochondrial disorders to cancer and metabolic diseases such as NASH. The company's strategy is to advance drugs for rare diseases through clinical development and into the market. The strategy for projects within larger indications outside the core focus area is out-licensing in the preclinical phase. NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

