New 30-Day Course Teaches Simple Exercises That Help You Look and Feel Younger in 15 Minutes a Day

DALLAS, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years ago, José de la Torre began practicing an ancient stretching and breathing technique called the Five Tibetans. When the 43-year-old's wife and parents noticed that he was developing a more youthful appearance, he realized that the 2,500-year-old secrets he had mastered would have an appeal for other people who, like his parents, suffered from arthritis and other age-related conditions. He also realized he could improve countless lives by teaching others the Five Tibetans exercises.

Jose de la Torre demonstrates one of the Five Tibetans Five Tibetans

With that in mind, de la Torre has released a new $40 video course he developed called The Five Tibetans. According to de la Torre, the course covers the history of the exercises, a full list of the health benefits they can offer people, step-by-step instructions for performing them correctly, and a 30-day or 70-day worksheet to assist people in getting started.

De la Torre serves as the course instructor and says that just about anyone is capable of doing the exercises first developed by Tibetan monks living in the Himalayan Mountains. He maintains that doing the exercises for as little as 15 minutes a day could lead to the reversal of gray hair, fewer wrinkles, weight loss, more muscles, less fatigue, greater flexibility and better memory. Such changes, he notes, can occur within six months to a year of starting the program.

The new course features:

The original Five Tibetan exercises, as originally taught in the order in which they were originally taught.

Lifetime access to HD videos to stream on any device.

Downloadable transcripts of all the informational videos.

A 30-day or 70-day worksheet to help get started.

Instruction on each individual exercise, in HD video.

A full-length HD video of the full set of The Five Tibetan exercises.

E-mail coaching to get you started and keep you on track.

Membership in the exclusive Facebook support group.

The course comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee and a bonus sixth Tibetan exercise that enhances sexual performance.

About the instructor

José de la Torre has experienced firsthand the benefits of regularly engaging in the Five Tibetans. He holds a degree in mathematics from Arizona State University, and a master's degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He is also the author of Spiritual Living for Busy People: How to Nourish Your Soul in Today's Hectic World.

Availability: Dallas, nationwide by arrangement and via telephone

Contact: José de la Torre, (817) 304-6148; 193044@email4pr.com; www.jose-delatorre.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-30-day-course-teaches-simple-exercises-that-help-you-look-and-feel-younger-in-15-minutes-a-day-300627020.html

SOURCE Jose de la Torre

Related Links

http://www.jose-delatorre.com

