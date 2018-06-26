New Blenderized Tube Feeding: Real Food, 100% Organic and Non-GMO

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science announces the launch of the first and only organic, non-GMO, blenderized, whole-food tube-feeding formulas that provide complete nutrition through a combination of a variety of fruits, vegetables and proteins plus vitamins and minerals. Compleat® Organic Blends was developed to meet the wants and needs of the tube-feeding community to provide quality, real food ingredients caregivers and healthcare professionals can feel good about giving their loved ones and patients.

"Compleat® Organic Blends is the result of a commitment from a dedicated team, from scientists to dietitians, all working toward a common goal — delivering organic, real food ingredients to adults and children who are tube-fed to help them thrive and grow," said Jenny Lewis, Associate Director of Innovation for Nestlé Health Science. "Years of research, development and quality assurance went into developing Compleat® Organic Blends to ensure these new formulas can make a real difference for someone who is tube-fed."

Compleat® Organic Blends is available in two varieties – a Plant-Based Blend and Chicken-Garden Blend. Both formulas provide the same nutritional content, but allow adult and pediatric patients to include a variety of vegetables, fruits, grains and proteins in their diet. The organic, whole food ingredients in the formulas were chosen through a combination of research to identify the preferences of patients and healthcare professionals and nutritional analysis.

Compleat® Organic Blends can be used as a convenient meal replacement for individuals who blend their own formulas or provide sole source nutrition for individuals who want real food without blending their own.

"We conducted a research study that revealed the majority of adults who are tube-fed, and caregivers of pediatric patients want a real food tube-feeding formula fortified with vitamins and minerals to provide complete nutrition," said Jenny Lewis. "In addition, both adult patients and pediatric caregivers like the benefits of blending, but the majority respectively expressed they don't always have time to blend their own tube feeding. We developed Compleat® Organic Blends to address this feedback and we are really excited to bring these real food formulas to the tube-feeding community."

The adult and pediatric versions of Compleat® Organic Blends will be available for purchase in July through the Nestlé Health Science Nutrition Store, on Amazon.com, and through our home care partners.

"Compleat® and Compleat® Pediatric have been trusted names among healthcare professionals for over 40 years," said Annalise Galbraith, RD, CNSC, Director Enteral Nutrition of Apria Healthcare. "I'm excited to see Nestlé Health Science has expanded this family of tube-feeding formulas to meet the evolving preferences of patients and caregivers for organic, real food formulas that provide complete nutrition. We are pleased to recommend these products to our Refresh Home Enteral Nutrition Support Program patients."

Compleat® Organic Blends is intended for use under medical supervision.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a health-science company engaged in advancing the role of nutrition therapy to change the course of health for consumers, patients and its partners in healthcare. Nestlé Health Science's portfolio of nutrition solutions, diagnostics, devices and drugs, target a number of health areas, such as inborn errors of metabolism, pediatric and acute care, obesity care, healthy aging, and gastrointestinal and brain health. Through investing in innovation and leveraging leading edge science, Nestlé Health Science brings forward innovative nutritional therapies with clinical, health economic value and quality of life benefits. Nestlé Health Science employs around 3,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Epalinges (near Lausanne), Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.us.

