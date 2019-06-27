New Book By Ali Master Looks At American Dream Through The Eyes of An American Immigrant

DALLAS, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Americans need a fresh reminder of the amazing nation they have and the power of liberties I see so often taken for granted," asserts Ali Master.

He should know about the American Dream. He's lived it for over 30 years, coming to the US as a college student from Pakistan, rising to become a successful high-level executive at Ernst & Young, wed an American and raised four children, and embraced Christianity over his birth faith as a Muslim. He cherishes the freedoms found in the United States and has written a book. Beyond the Golden Door, (www.beyondthegoldendoor.com) to inspire and empower all Americans to fall back in love with their country.

"I have witnessed a decline in the very values that make America a great and free nation," he adds. "Lady Liberty's torch still burns, but her light has dimmed. Few in America appreciate the powerful slogan, 'freedom isn't free.' Fewer still comprehend the full impact of those freedoms, having never lived without them."

He believes that those who embody the American Dream begin with courage and the willingness to do what it takes to preserve freedom, not only on our own soil – but also beyond it.

"The fruits of freedom are not harvested without risk," writes Master. "Which is riskier, to accept an arranged marriage or to seek out one true love, knowing you risk rejection? Is it riskier to hold onto a status-quo job you don't enjoy or start your own business knowing more than 50% fail? Is it safer to blindly follow your parents' faith or walk into a new place of worship where that faith may be challenged? Risk and the American Dream go hand in hand."

In his book, Master poignantly shares with us:

What it was like to be a former Muslim living in America on 9/11.

How he overcame the challenges of thriving as an immigrant to live the American Dream.

Which five freedoms we should all cherish and embrace.

The close connection between our free government and religion.

"Those who make the most of these freedoms and achieve their American Dream are the ones who are willing to pursue that dream with unabashed passion, perseverance, hard work, and individual responsibility," writes Master.

