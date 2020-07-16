New Book Discusses the Big Elephant in the Room That is Race in America

SEATTLE, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our handling of race issues in America has a long way to go. It's time for us to find new ways to work together. Author and Diversity Advocate, Seconde Nimenya announced today the release of Unlocking Diversity: How to Create Inclusive Cultures in a World of Differences, a timely and badly needed new book— especially in the wake of the protests that have rocked the world following George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, 2020.

Nimenya's Unlocking Diversity offers fresh perspectives to organizational leaders for how to create inclusive cultures in the workplace and communities where they live, work, and play.

Seconde Nimenya calls on those in leadership positions to remember that inclusion is not about taking away someone else's privilege, but rather, inviting more of "them" to become part of "us." "There are no strangers in this life, only other people living their own human experiences."

— Author Seconde Nimenya

Unlocking Diversity is a great insightful book to help all of us start:

Opening up brave spaces for conversations on race.

Gaining understanding of one another, and disrupt both unconscious and conscious biases.

Creating more belonging to harness the power of our diversity stories, and do our part in making the world a better place for all.

Unlocking Diversity is available starting July 16, 2020, on Amazon Kindle and Barnes and Noble Nook. The paperback release date is August 3rd, 2020. For more information on Unlocking Diversity, visit: https://www.secondenimenya.com/books/

Seconde Nimenya is an author who has written five books, a TEDx speaker, and a diversity and inclusion advocate. Her TEDx talk on race and other identity constructs, titled, We Are Not All that Different has been hailed by viewers as the most inspirational talk of our times. She speaks on the topics of race and unconscious bias in the workplace and educational institutions; and has received numerous awards for her work in bridging the gaps between diverse and multicultural communities.

