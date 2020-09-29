New Book Envisions Economic System With No Taxes--Period

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book is upending the old idiom about the only certainties being death and taxes. "A New Economic Order: The Global Enrichment of Nations and Their Peoples: The Holy Grail of Business, Economics, Finance, and Government. No Taxes, Period," written by Dr. Patrick Amadasun, describes a new economic order where neither citizens nor businesses will pay taxes. Yet, says Dr. Amadasun, the new system adequately funds every government in the world. Also, the new system supports the Happiness Factor for all citizens and an expanded stock market for wealth generation.

E-book cover for book sale on Amazon and other book stores.

The old framework has expired, says Dr. Amadasun, and will be replaced by an economic system that will enrich individuals and societies alike. Decrying the traditional economic philosophy that enshrines production and consumption, as well as those whose thinking is limited to commodity exchange, Dr. Amadasun instead points to the advantages of the gift relations economy.

"For 10,000 years, societies have relied on a burdensome system of taxation. The economic landscape that I envision is one that is more reliant on the bonds of human connection than traditional modes of thought," says Dr. Amadasun. "Imagine how thrilled people will be when taxes are eliminated. They will be able to live their lives with expanded levels of freedom and possibility."

No Taxes, Period.

About Dr. Amadasun

Patrick I. Amadasun, Ph.D., DM, completed his doctoral studies in finance, economics, and management at Georgia State University and the University of Maryland. He is a lifetime member of Phi Kappa Phi and a member of the Academy of Management. He was formerly Chairman of First Continental Insurance and sat on the Board of several corporations.

Related Images

a-new-economic-order.jpg

A New Economic Order

E-book cover for book sale on Amazon and other book stores.

SOURCE Dr. Patrick Amadasun