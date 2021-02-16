New Book from Blind Tech Industry Executive Helps Turn Your Biggest Obstacle into Your Biggest Advantage

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone seeking to live life to its fullest potential, Blind Ambition: How to Go From Victim to Visionary (Harper Collins Leadership) is an eye-opening account of Chad E. Foster's, life as a tech industry star executive who overcame fear and hopelessness to turn his disadvantage of blindness into a powerful competitive strength.

Chad didn't let his loss of eyesight as a young adult confine him. He became the first blind graduate of Harvard Business School's Program for Leadership Development and later developed software that Oracle said couldn't be done, giving millions of disabled people the ability to earn a living. Now Chad teaches that same overcomer mindset to individuals worldwide, delivering practical strategies to build resilience in challenging circumstances.

While most people were preparing for the adventure of adult life, Chad E. Foster was watching the world he grew up with fade to black. But that didn't stop him from becoming the first blind person to graduate from the Harvard Business School leadership program and climbing the corporate ladder as a successful Finance/Sales executive. With determination, ambition, and drive, Chad created what Oracle said would be impossible. He gave millions of people the ability to earn a living by becoming the first to create customer relationship software for the visually impaired.

Readers of Blind Ambition will:

Be inspired by Chad's story of how he transformed the loss of his vision into a gift that provided him with unique strengths and abilities he did not have when he could see.

story of how he transformed the loss of his vision into a gift that provided him with unique strengths and abilities he did not have when he could see. See how we choose the stories we tell ourselves about our circumstances and how this either limits us or propels us towards our goals.

Gain new perspective on what is possible when you shift your mindset, give up making excuses, and decide that you are in charge of who you want to be.

Learn the mental model that Chad uses to quickly overcome frustrations and stressors.

"People with disabilities want the privilege to succeed or fail based on their merits, and Chad's powerful story demonstrates that success is indeed possible, even when faced with a significant disability--offering employers a way to tap into an underutilized talent pool," said The Honorable Tony Coelho, Former U.S. Congressman, chief-sponsor and author of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Chad is happier and more successful today than when he could see. Overcoming the challenges of blindness has improved his perspective, making him more resilient and grateful for the life that he has. Given the current state of medical, economic, social, work/life, and business disruptions in the world, Chad's book can serve as an inspiration, a message of hope to all that may need it today. Chad's unforgettable lessons and insights will inspire readers to explore new possibilities where they once may have only seen obstacles.

About the Author

Chad E. Foster is a husband, a father, and avid skier (that is not a joke) who is not just competing with his condition, but also against the world's most successful people. Chad believes he is not successful in spite of being blind, but because he's blind. He embraced his problem and turned it into a solution. He works at Red Hat, one of the most innovative tech companies and the world's largest open-source software company (recently purchased by IBM for $34 billion). He gave millions of people the ability to earn a living by becoming the first to create customer relationship software for the visually impaired. With speaking invites from London to Beijing, and the Atlanta Opera commissioning an opera inspired by his life story, Chad inspires people to overcome their own blind spots. Chad lives in Marietta, Georgia with his wife and two children.

For further information about Blind Ambition please visit https://www.harpercollinsleadership.com/blind-ambition/.

To join the Blind Ambition Community visit https://www.harpercollinsleadership.com/blind-ambition-community/ for free digital access to Chad's book, plus exclusive bonus material from the book.

Media contact:

Josh Ginsburg

[email protected]

212-352-3320

SOURCE Blind Ambition LLC