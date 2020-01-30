New Book Highlights Best Policies for Cutting National Deficits

Authored by Washington, D.C.-based economic policy analyst Justin Vélez-Hagan, the book discusses the data and research on "fiscal consolidation" policies – sometimes known as austerity – over the last 40 years across the developed world, succinctly demonstrating how various policies have fared under distinct economic conditions.

The book examines the many factors that have contributed to the success (or failure) of such policies, including the timing of implementation, the total size of deficit reductions, the impact of parallel policies, the precise composition of the chosen measure, and more, while explaining the economic rationale behind their choices.

"As worldwide debt increases to unprecedented levels, policymakers are increasingly accepting theories that deny a need for deficit reduction. Since the next recession is inevitable, however, policymakers need to understand the tools available to them when resources are limited, as well as the fiscal consolidation choices that will lead to the best outcomes," said Vélez-Hagan. "Outside of a recession, debt still has a cost. My book helps policymakers understand the best choices for citizens, given their unique circumstances."

What others are saying:

"In The Paradox of Fiscal Austerity, Justin Velez-Hagan brilliantly discusses the effects of government deficits and public debt at a time when we need it the most. His idea of a fiscal paradox may seem counterintuitive to some, but is right on target. A must-read for anyone who cares about the fiscal health and wellbeing of our nation."

— Luis G. Fortuño, Former Governor of Puerto Rico

Limited promotional copies available upon request. To purchase, visit Barnes & Noble, Amazon, or Lexington Books. For more endorsements, reviews, and discounted copies visit: www.ParadoxofAusterity.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Justin Vélez-Hagan is an economic policy analyst and social entrepreneur who has written for more than a dozen national and local publications. He is also the author of The Common Sense behind Basic Economics (2015). More info: www.JustinVH.com.

SOURCE Justin Velez-Hagan

Related Links

http://www.JustinVH.com

