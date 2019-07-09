New Book Illustrates Humor and Satire in Political Advertising

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dead Fish, Humor and Satire in Political Advertising is a compilation of political ads and videos that use humor and satire to communicate a message. With over 600 still frames, the book presents the work of writer, producer and political consultant Deno Seder and his son, producer, director and editor Jeorge Seder.

Humane Society of the United States Anti-Trump TV

The title is derived from a prop, a dead fish, used in one of the ads. Other ads and videos feature a 2,000 pound Brahman bull, a camel, a 1949 Mercury, a kazoo band, women on drugs, professional wrestlers, floating hamburgers, a funeral hearse, scantily-clad showgirls – whatever it took to get people's attention, amuse them, inform them and get them to vote for the author's candidate or against the opponent. The same thing applied to ballot issues and advocacy campaigns.

According to the author, "Humor and satire are powerful political weapons. They give people a way to vicariously express their aggression, and give politicians a way to win elections. " Dead Fish is available for purchase on Amazon.

Learn more and see selected ads from the book at www.denoseder.com.

Seder has published two other books: Miracle at Zakynthos, The Only Greek Jewish Community Saved In Its Entirety From Annihilation, and Wild About Harry, A Biography of Harry Lee, featuring a foreword by President Bill Clinton.

