New Book "It's Time to Talk about Race at Work" Now Available

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kelly McDonald is proud to announce the release of her new book, which is already a bestseller in the business category. It's Time to Talk about Race at Work (Wiley; June 9, 2021; $26.00) offers the business world a much-needed roadmap with actionable, impactful, no-cost strategies needed to increase diversity and inclusion in the workplace. McDonald focuses on how leaders want to create change but don't know how to do so appropriately and effectively. How do you know where the blind spots are that can create obstacles for people of color and other diverse groups? Your intentions may be sincere and heartfelt, but intentions aren't enough.

Kelly McDonald's clear, "real talk" style makes it easy to learn:

the costs and risks if your organization lacks diversity

how people who don't consider themselves racist may still have diversity blind spots

how to start the hard conversations you may not know how to approach

The STARTING Method -- an eight-step framework that shows you how to ensure your diversity and inclusion efforts are effective

the excuses people use to avoid taking action on diversity and inclusion and why they don't hold water

how to address the issues and comments that come up when employees feel nervous, resentful or uncomfortable as you make headway on diversity in your organization

This book does NOT approach diversity from the standpoint of social activism or an HR perspective. Instead, it shows leaders exactly what to do and how to do it so that you can make real progress on diversity and inclusion, regardless of the size of your organization.

Praise for "It's Time to Talk about Race at Work" has been abundant.

Rob Goggins , President, Great Clips, Inc. says, "At Great Clips, Inc., we are very committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Kelly McDonald provides doable, actionable steps that move our business forward. She's forthright and connects to people in a way that builds bridges and creates great dialogue among team members. This book is a must-read."

It's Time to Talk about Race at Work, published by Wiley, is perfect for executives, managers, and leaders in organizations of all types and sizes. It's also for employees who want to improve their organizations by leading by example.

For more information on the book as well as details on McDonald, visit www.kellycmcdonald.com.

About Kelly McDonald:

It's Time to Talk about Race at Work: Every Leader's Guide

to Making Progress on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

By Kelly McDonald

Wiley

June 9, 2021

Hardcover, $26.00; 160 pages

1119790875

9781119790877

