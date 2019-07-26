New Book Offers an Intimate Look into the Secret World of Charles Manson

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- They say the sixties officially ended on August 9th, 1969 and Charles Manson gets credit for their murder. Here we are 50 years later and the legend of Charles Manson and The Manson Family is bigger than ever…maybe even bigger than The Beatles? We all have our own personal perception of the man, most likely painted by the brush of mainstream media but have any of us asked "Is there more to this man?" In her new book MANSON AND ME: The Human Side of Charles Manson, which just went live on Amazon, author, Michal Welles asked herself this question over 20 years ago when she first became friends with him. What ensued was the 'monster' let his guard down and became vulnerable. Through his own words, this book is a look at the "REAL" Charles Manson, the man who served his life in prison without ever actually killing anyone.

"What impressed me was the victim, rather than the monster; and I was not touched by an angry man of violence and hate, but rather by the frightened boy who needed love yet got only punishment and abuse."

- Michal Welles

Excerpt from "Manson and Me"

Author Bio: Michal Welles lives in Israel with her two daughters. Her talent to get and expose the human side of the criminal monster, is an ability she acquired through a childhood of abuse and ongoing terror. Michal was close friends with Charles Manson for 20 years and had gotten to know the real nature of this enigmatic criminal. This book makes it possible for everyone to see who this man really is and question why he was portrayed "The Most Dangerous Man Alive".

Book Info: The final words of Charles Manson as told by Michal Welles. New information sheds light on the enigma of convicted murderer/cult leader, Charles Manson. Up close and personal interviews show a side not portrayed elsewhere. This inside perspective on the life of Manson engages the reader with never before seen stories, poems, pictures, artwork, songs and more, from the perverse mind Charles Manson, as well as members of the 'Manson Family', former cell mates, followers and close friends. An eye opening, riveting anthology that will change the way you think of Charles Manson and the Tate/LaBianca murders.

VIDEO: Get more insight on the mind of Manson with this never before released interview by author, Michal Welles and inmate, Charles Manson from early '92:

https://youtu.be/XGEvgshkISk

