New Book, Placebocracy, Explores What Americans Really Need In The 2020 Election

SONOITA, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are confronting some major concerns and significant issues, as our misinformed, divided, and distracted citizenry will cast a very important ballot in 2020. What should we each demand from the major political parties?

In Placebocracy and Other Ailments: A Classical Liberal Take on America Today (January, 2020). author Mark Hartwig provocatively highlights America's shortcomings and warns us that the nation can't continue on its self-destructive course. He believes the solution is Americans must educate themselves to be critical thinkers, that the media needs to clean up its act, and that the major political parties start to work together to serve a shrinking, fraying, and weakened middle class.

"Mainstream Democrats and Republicans seem unable or unwilling to sense a shift in the economic dynamics of their now-fading constituency," Hartwig writes.

'They offer no viable solutions to the resultant discontent. This inaction will result in the demise of the middle class as a reliable, mainstream political bloc. In fact, this trend has begun. And if left unchecked, we will see the end of our democracy which, despite all its flaws and foibles, still represents the best of all alternatives."

Given the national debt, personal debt, and college debt are all at record highs, and given that there's a battle being waged over socialism vs. capitalism, with concerns over healthcare, and other important issues, how will we get a response from our political parties that makes a difference?

Hartwig says we need to promote discussions and debate on the nation's fundamental problems in the hopes an urgency to resolve our problems takes over. He says:

Step 1 : Require all candidates for Congress and White House to acknowledge that middle class is not a specific, cohesive segment of the electorate that can be defined so specifically.

Step 2 : Candidates must agree to commit to overhauling the tax code to take present and future realities into account.

Step 3 : Candidates have to stop issuing free money pledges – whether it's to lower income taxes or give everyone a government check.

"Corruption, waste, elitism, ignorance – those conspire to threaten what is the greatest nation and turn America into a failed experiment," concludes Hartwig.

