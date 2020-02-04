New Book Reveals How To Change Your Mindset, Grow Your Profits!

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All managers and executives want to lead their people successfully, to inspire more teamwork, greater creativity, and higher productivity. A new book, Success Mindsets: Your Keys to Unlocking Greater Success in Your Life, Work & Leadership (Morgan James Publishing, e-book, February, 2020) presents the most comprehensive and research-backed book on mindsets to date It is designed to help leaders have more of the positive impact they are seeking.

"The most common organizational problems," says author Ryan Gottfredson, "revolve around poor leadership and management, low employee morale, a lack of inclusion, and an inability to effectively initiate and navigate change. All of that can change when an organization's leadership recognizes it needs a change in its mindset."

30+ years of research and practice identifies mindsets today's leader should embrace, according to the book. They are:

Growth mindset : believe that you and others can change abilities, talents, and intelligence.

Open mindset: seek truth and optimal thinking.

Promotion mindset: have a clear purpose and destination that you are shooting toward.

Outward mindset : see others as people of great worth and value them as such.

"By awakening to the foundational and crucial role mindsets play in your life, you can identify the ones that are most conducive to creating success," asserts Gottfredson, a leadership and management professor and consultant.

Gottfredson encourages people to take a comprehensive, research-backed mindset assessment as a way to identify your current mindsets and get direction on how to shift your mindsets to become more success-oriented. Just go to: https://ryangottfredson.com/successmindsets . It's free.

"You can become empowered to make the foundational changes required to cut your self-restraining mindsets and soar to new levels of success and your fullest potential," says Gottfredson.

"This book is the most comprehensive treatise on mindsets to date. It is backed by decades of academic research, and it is also reader-friendly."

He has identified specific mindsets that have been proven to drive success.

"Ultimately," he says, "when we are blind to our mindsets, we put a limit on our success. But if we can awaken to our mindsets, we unleash a world of possibility. Success Mindsets dives into how we see and interpret our worlds. This book provides readers with a proven framework that helps one dive even deeper within themselves than ever before. They will look closely at their foundational beliefs and internal mechanisms that power their automated processing and drive how they behave."

Contact Information : Media Connect

Brian Feinblum 212-583-2718 brian.feinblum@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Ryan Gottfredson