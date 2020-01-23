New Book Reveals How To Uncover Hundreds of Scholarships and Strategically Increase Winnability

OAK RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 15 years, college scholarship strategist Jean O'Toole, has spoken before thousands of students, inspiring them to pursue their academic dreams. Now she has a new book out that helps them afford those dreams, Scholarship Strategies: Finding and Winning the Money You Need (Morgan James Publishing).

"You don't need to be academically at the top of your class, a star athlete, or a student with financial need in order to qualify for thousands of dollars of scholarship opportunities," asserts O'Toole, co-founder of Connections101, a youth empowerment company specializing in motivational tools for outside scholarship searching.

O'Toole has helped students collectively win millions of dollars, including some individuals that were awarded up to $200,000.

"Money for college is out there," she encourages. "You just need to know where to find it and how to win it. It's all about working smarter and not harder. "

In Scholarship Strategies, the motivational speaker shares her vast knowledge, laying out 25 clear strategies for winning the money needed for college, and identifies 15 ways to reduce college costs beyond scholarships and traditional financial aid.

O'Toole shares:

Which scholarships have less competition and lower thresholds to win.

How students can identify their strengths, interests, connections, demographics, and accomplishments in order to be in a position to qualify for plenty of scholarships.

Harmful scholarship myths that are debunked.

Many examples of odd, unique, and rare scholarships that almost anyone could win.

"Higher education costs continue to rise," says O'Toole. "Student loan debt has surpassed credit card debt in the United States reaching $1.5 Trillion dollars. Scholarship monies can dramatically reduce costs and benefit the bottom line."

Some of O'Toole's strategies include:

Applying for local and regional scholarships first.

Seeking out a series of small scholarships and not just one big one.

Joining groups and organizations so you can qualify to apply for their scholarships.

Talk to scholarship winners to gain insight on how they won.

Form a bond with a scholarship buddy and share info on scholarships to apply to.

Start applying early and often – and keep track of your applications.

Anyone who follows the advice in Scholarships Strategies and uses the resources at www.Connections101.com are certain to find more scholarships than if they only rely on their school guidance offices.

