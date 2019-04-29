New Book "The Perfect Insurance Agency" Five-Day Promo Starts May 1; Offers Success Strategies for Insurance Agents and All Professionals

"Every bit of this book applies to ANY business," says George Nordhaus, Founder, and Chairman of USA Insurance Network. "I hope that the word can get out about it to the rest of the business world. Although written for insurance folks, this book could well be the primer for practically any person in any business."

Marty Karriker, President of Charlotte Insurance says: "Eddie Price has gifted not only his daughter Jenna but anyone who reads this rendition of how to better run their business."

"'The Perfect Insurance Agency' is an inspiration to anyone who values not only business success but personal growth and achievement," says Kim Vaughn, Planning & Logistics Manager for ZINK Holdings LLC. "The practices within this book have inspired me to review my approach to life, business colleagues and personal relationships. A 'Must Have' for everyone - not just insurance agencies!"

Tim Connor, Global Speaker, and Bestselling Author said: "Eddie's book is masterful and a must read not just for insurance industry members or business owners but anyone and everyone who runs a business and wants to succeed."

The author, Eddie Price, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1988 and began his career in the insurance industry as an agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Company. In 1991, Eddie started Carolina Insurance, an independent insurance agency, from scratch. Later he went back to school to learn computer programming and with that new knowledge, created automation for his agency. By the late 90s, he began receiving inquiries from other agencies who had heard about his software. So, inadvertently, he began to sell the system to others. He named the product Jenesis, and the company Jenesis Software, after his then five-year-old daughter, Jenna.

Both businesses continued to grow over the years. In January 2018, Eddie made the difficult decision to sell his first baby, Carolina Insurance and focus only on Jenesis Software.

During his 27 years as an agency owner, while Eddie successfully acquired and sold several agencies, he continued to learn the most from the agencies through his Jenesis relationships.

This book chronicles the dinner conversations Eddie had with his daughter, Jenna, who wisely followed in his footsteps. He wants her to be successful and to do so in a shorter period of time with less pain. He shared all the struggles and challenges that he encountered along the way. He gave her tips on what to expect, how to react to certain situations, and most importantly, how to make the process fun and rewarding.

