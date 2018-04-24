New Breyers 2in1s Bring Twice the Fun to Every Spoonful

Breyers 2in1 Oreo® Chips Ahoy!® - Vanilla Breyers loaded with pieces of real Oreo® cookies, swirled together with caramel Breyers and pieces of delicious Chips Ahoy!® cookies.

Vanilla Breyers loaded with pieces of real Oreo® cookies, swirled together with caramel Breyers and pieces of delicious Chips Ahoy!® cookies. Breyers 2in1 REESE'S REESE'S PIECES - Peanut butter Breyers loaded with pieces of real REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups, swirled together with chocolate Breyers and loads of REESE'S PIECES Mini Candies.

- Peanut butter Breyers loaded with pieces of real REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups, swirled together with chocolate Breyers and loads of REESE'S PIECES Mini Candies. Breyers 2in1 Snickers® C M&M's® C - Caramel Breyers loaded with pieces of real Snickers®, swirled together with chocolate Breyers and heaps of M&M's® Minis® milk chocolate candies.

- Caramel Breyers loaded with pieces of real Snickers®, swirled together with chocolate Breyers and heaps of M&M's® Minis® milk chocolate candies. Breyers HEATHD Waffle Cone - Vanilla Breyers loaded with pieces of real HEATH toffee pieces, swirled together with chocolate Breyers and fudge covered waffle cone pieces.

"We know every sweet tooth is different and choosing is hard, so we wanted to give our fans the best of both worlds – two favorite treats in one," said Russel Lilly, Marketing Director of Breyers. "We're excited to team up with these favorite candy and cookie brands. It's a dessert that's fun and everyone can agree on."

Breyers fans have even more to get excited about this summer with Breyers Cookies and Candies, formerly Breyers Blasts! range, getting up to 35% more delicious treats in every spoonful. Updated packaging and new, improved products will be available nationwide this summer for favorite flavors including Oreo® Cookies & Cream, REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups, REESE'S Chocolate, Snickers® Bar, HEATH English Toffee and Waffle Cone with Chocolatey Chips.

All four flavors of new Breyers 2in1 are now available in 48-ounce tubs at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price between $3.99 and $5.49, together with the new and improved Breyers Cookies and Candies range. To learn more about Breyers 2in1 and the entire Breyers ice cream portfolio, visit Breyers.com.

AOREO® and the OREO® wafer design and Chips Ahoy! are registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used under license.

BREESE'S, REESE's PIECES trademarks and trade dress are used under license.

CSNICKERS®, M&M's® and the letter M are registered trademarks of Mars, Inc. ©Mars, and Incorporated. Used under license.

DHEATH trademark and trade dress are used under license.

About Breyers®

Maker of America's No. 1 Vanilla and the second largest ice cream maker in the U.S.*, Breyers® always starts with high-quality ingredients. Breyers® Pledge had made Breyers® a family favorite since 1866. Breyers® is committed to making products with 100% Grade A milk and cream, naturally sourced colors and flavors, and sustainably farmed vanilla. All Breyers® ice creams – including Breyers® Cookies & Candies, Breyers® Gelato Indulgences, and Breyers® delights – are made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones**. Today, Breyers® makes more than 60 delicious flavors and varieties, including Natural Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip and Natural Strawberry. Breyers® products are available in U.S. grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $3.99 - $5.99. To learn more about Breyers® commitment to quality and sustainability, visit www.Breyers.com or www.instagram.com/Breyers.

*Retail POS, 2017 full-year sales

** Suppliers of other ingredients such as cookies, candies & sauces may not be able to make this claim. The FDA states that no significant difference has been shown between dairy derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company's growth in 2016.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands visit and the USLP visit: www.unileverusa.com

Breyers Media Contact: Courtney Pischke

Golin

312-729-4412

CPischke@golin.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-breyers-2in1s-bring-twice-the-fun-to-every-spoonful-300634961.html

SOURCE Breyers

Related Links

http://www.breyers.com

