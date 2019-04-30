New Children's Book 'Jasmine's Mood Ring' Teaches Colors and Emotions
Apr 30, 2019, 10:17 ET
BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-published, Author Jade Marie releases her first Children's, series book to the world. Having a nearly sold out event during her first book signing which was held at her local Benton Harbor Library, Jade Marie feels that's she's ready to share her creativity with the world.
Some say that diamonds are a girl's best friend but when it comes to seven-year-old Jasmine, her most prized possession is the new mood ring that she's gifted by her grandmother. In this colorful story, Jasmine is gifted with a heart-shaped, mood ring that changes colors throughout the day based on the different emotions that Jasmine is feeling.
About the author: Jade Marie is an exceptional, self-published, up and coming author who uses her creative writing skills and broad imagination to connect with her readers both mentally and emotionally. She currently resides in Michigan with her son and is hard at work on her next book.
Jasmine's Mood Ring:
By Jade Marie
Language: English
Ages: 4-8
Softcover | 11 x 8.5| 32 pages| ISBN 978-0-578-21501-3 (USD- $12.99 Color)
Coloring Book| Softcover| 8 x 10 | 26 pages | ISBN 978-0-578-21502-0 (USD- $7.99 B&W)
Available: Barnes & Noble and Amazon
SOURCE Author Jade Marie
Share this article