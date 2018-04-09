New Cleveland Clinic Study Demonstrates that Reflexion Health's Virtual Physical Therapy Platform (VERA™) Saves Money, Steps and Time

The study evaluated the use of telerehabilitation, using VERA, during the post-op period for 157 patients who underwent knee surgery. Measures evaluated included: patient compliance and adherence to the VERA program; time spent performing physical therapy exercises with VERA; overall usability of the platform; and clinical outcome scores based on traditional knee replacement recovery regimens.

Across the entire study population for the duration of the study, adherence to all prescribed home therapy was objectively measured at nearly 80 percent, a rate superior to published self-reported adherence rates from patient surveys of between 35 and 70 percent in traditional PT settings. Patients in the study spent an average of approximately 27 minutes per day exercising over the course of an average 30 days in recovery. The combination of patient educational materials and objective exercise performance information from the VERA platform, combined with occasional 15-minute telemedicine visits (averaging of 2.5 per patient) enabled patients and clinicians to have fewer than four in-person visits (average of 3.4) during the entire recovery period. This resulted in associated savings in time, steps, and money for patients, providers, and payers.

By study conclusion, patient scores for pain and knee function improved significantly, with increased overall patient satisfaction attributed to the remote access, the favorable usability score and remote monitoring features of the virtual, at-home therapy regimen.

The authors pointed out that these positive results are "lacking" in other, non-interactive telerehab applications. The researchers state: "[VERA] encouraged clinician-patient interaction beyond the hospital setting and offered the advantage of cost savings, convenience, at-home monitoring, and coordination of care, all of which are geared to improve adherence and overall patient satisfaction."

"The Cleveland Clinic study supports our unique approach to home-based virtual physical therapy and the VERA system. By using VERA, patients demonstrate superior adherence to their treatment regimen, fewer in-person visits to the hospital or clinic, and arguably most importantly, they express greater enthusiasm for and engagement in their recovery program," said Joseph Smith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, Reflexion Health. "By giving patients and providers back time, steps and money, rehabilitation from surgery becomes a far more pleasant, cost-effective and efficient experience for everyone involved."

Reflexion Health provides an at-home and virtual physical therapy experience through technology that helps patients and clinicians more efficiently manage physical therapy from pre-habilitation through to post-acute care. VERA, the company's proprietary digital platform, is currently in use at academic medical centers, ambulatory surgical centers, home health organizations, senior living communities, and individual patient homes across the U.S.

For more information on VERA or to sign up for a virtual demo, please visit www.reflexionhealth.com.

About Reflexion Health

Reflexion Health is a virtual rehabilitation therapy company dedicated to bringing patients evidence-based technology that helps them recover at home. VERA™, Reflexion Health's flagship product, is an FDA-cleared Virtual Exercise Rehabilitation Assistant that is able to support and remotely monitor physical therapy exercises in real-time. VERA brings the guidance of a physical therapist into the home to coach, motivate and assess adherence to prescribed physical therapy recovery exercises. Reflexion Health is owned by Digital Health Corp, a diversified digital healthcare company. For more information visit www.reflexionhealth.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cleveland-clinic-study-demonstrates-that-reflexion-healths-virtual-physical-therapy-platform-vera-saves-money-steps-and-time-300625289.html

SOURCE Reflexion Health

Related Links

http://reflexionhealth.com

