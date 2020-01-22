New Coastal Group Launches Endo-Aligned™ CBD Tinctures and Softgels for Targeted Support

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Coastal's holistic approach to health and wellness is now bolstered by partner EndoCanna Health Inc., the creator of the Endo-Aligned cannabinoid formulation approach, with the release of tinctures and softgels with proprietary blends.

"Our relationship with New Coastal provides an opportunity for EndoCanna Health to identify and develop optimal products for individual genotypes, while advancing the science CBD and genomics," said Len May, CEO & Co-Founder of EndoCanna Health, Inc. "Using the Endo-dna™patent pending bio-technology, we can identify and formulate a personalized CBD protocol tailored to an individual's needs."

The Endo-Aligned approach is featured in New Coastal's line of tinctures and softgels. These formulations provide a system of product evaluation based on over 20 years of science and the analysis of individual DNA, as well as precision endocannabinoid medicine. The idea was created and developed based on genetic research, peer-reviewed scientific papers and real-world experience. It was conceived to remove the ambiguity and stress that most people feel when searching for the best CBD or cannabinoid for individual health and wellness goals.

Endo-Aligned formulations -- as well as all the products taking advantage of this innovative concept -- go hand-in-hand with New Coastal's CBD DNA test. This groundbreaking endocompatibility test analyzes your unique DNA to predict how your endocannabinoid system will respond to different dosages, potencies and delivery of CBD.

Developed with these breakthrough genetic principles in mind, New Coastal's tincture and soft gel products are made with custom Endo-Aligned formulations, based on the analysis of genotype groupings from 100 genetic biomarkers for targeted relief.

The tinctures and softgels are made with specific formulas to help with the three biggest ailments facing Americans today, including:

Muscle Soreness and Inflammation Support: The Endo-Aligned RELIEF formulation is designed to help you feel better faster.

Stress and Anxiousness Support: The Endo-Aligned RELAX formulation is designed to calm your nerves and clear your head.

Sleep Support: The Endo-Aligned REST formulation is designed to help you find the relaxation you need to get a better night's rest.

Our tinctures and softgels use nano-emulsion to increase the absorption rate and maximize the bio-availability of ingredients, so you can use less and feel more. Each full-spectrum, proprietary formula is made with terpenes imported from Israel.

Following New Coastal's stringent standards of quality and purity, all ingestibles are third-party tested for the presence of heavy metals, toxins, microbials or other harmful materials. Certificates of Analysis are available on the New Coastal site.

To explore New Coastal's range of Endo-Aligned tinctures and softgels click here to see which one is right for you. To learn more about Certificates of Analysis, click here .

About New Coastal Group, Inc.: New Coastal Group, Inc. provides premium CBD products that promote a healthy lifestyle and overall wellness. New Coastal Group also offers a unique DNA test that identifies the exact CBD product that will provide the optimal level of wellness for each individual person. New Coastal Group is delivering on the promise of CBD to the hundreds of millions of Americans who can benefit from taking it daily. By offering best-in-class CBD-infused products for a fair and affordable price, Coastal is on a mission to ease pain and suffering, improve beauty and quality of life and help tackle the worldwide opioid crisis.

About Endocanna Health™, Inc.

Endocanna is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending process for its cannabinoid DNA variant report, Endo·Decoded™ and product matching algorithm, Endo·Aligned™. Endo·dna™ provides two ways to submit DNA for analysis, either collected through a simple saliva swab or a direct upload of genetic data files from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. Endocanna's HIPAA compliant and secure health and wellness portal, Mydna.live, provides customers with a personalized experience where they can access their Endo·Decoded report and Endo·Aligned formulation suggestions for their specific genotype.

