New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes Top Consensus Ranked Christian Colleges 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (http://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Christian Colleges for 2018 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-christian-colleges/.

To identify the Best Christian Colleges for 2018, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Like Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best Christian colleges, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10, out of more than 100, are:

1. Calvin College - Grand Rapids, MI

2. Wheaton College - Wheaton, IL

3. Taylor University - Upland, IN

4. Whitworth University - Spokane, WA (tied)

4. William Jessup University - Rocklin, CA (tied)

6. Samford University - Birmingham, AL

7. Northwestern College - Orange City, IA

8. University of Mobile - Mobile, AL

9. Harding University - Searcy, AR

10. Pepperdine University - Malibu, CA

"American Christianity is a highly diverse, multi-faceted creature, with hundreds of denominations," Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, "and the higher education landscape dotted with Christian colleges and universities just like the real landscape is dotted with churches." The Consensus Best Christian College ranking "gives direction and focus to a search that could range near and far" by focusing on member institutions of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (https://www.cccu.org/), which "includes 'Christ-centered' schools rooted in the liberal arts, universities focused on research and professional education, and colleges dedicated to building an ethical, service-oriented workforce." As Sealey-Morris explains, "Christian students of all denominations often find that a college experience rooted in their faith is the right choice for them." For college-bound students who want a faith-based environment, the College Consensus ranking is designed to point in the right direction.

"As an innovative, aggregate ranking, College Consensus crosses all kinds of boundaries," according to Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris, "treating students who have experienced college life with the same seriousness as the published experts who dominate college rankings." College Consensus "is designed to give the full view of the landscape, taking into consideration the voices of all of higher education's stakeholders," as Sealey-Morris explains." College Consensus is designed as an "all-encompassing method," promising that "prospective students can trust that their choice passes muster with the experts and the students alike." By taking the long view, College Consensus can become an invaluable part of a prospective college student's research process; as Sealey-Morris asserts, "students can trust that they're getting the facts, and nothing but the facts, converted into the most unbiased, comprehensive ranking."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores from around the web to produce an aggregate College Consensus rating for each school. Students will not find a more comprehensive ranking of the top colleges and universities anywhere. In addition to rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

Carrie Sealey-Morris

Managing Editor, College Consensus

194189@email4pr.com

(512) 710-9901

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

@CollegeConsens

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-college-ranking-and-review-aggregator-publishes-top-consensus-ranked-christian-colleges-2018-300638899.html

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

http://www.collegeconsensus.com

