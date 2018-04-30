New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes Top Consensus Ranked Historically Black Colleges and Universities for 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities 2018 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-hbcu/.

To identify the Best HBCUs for 2018, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Like Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best Historically Black Colleges and Universities, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10, in ranking order, are:

1. Spelman College - Atlanta, GA

2. Xavier University of Louisiana - New Orleans, LA

3. Hampton University - Hampton, VA

4. Howard University - Washington, DC

5. Morehouse College - Atlanta, GA

6. Oakwood University - Huntsville, AL

7. Alcorn State University - Alcorn, MS

8. Tuskegee University - Tuskegee, AL

9. North Carolina Central University - Durham, NC

10. Fisk University - Nashville, TN

"While only majority-black institutions founded before 1964 qualify as HBCUs, Historically Black Colleges and Universities are anything but historical," Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains: "They are vibrant, diverse, and innovative communities that fall into many categories." The Consensus Best HBCU ranking "highlights the historically black institutions that define black excellence." The College Consensus ranking includes every kind of HBCU, from "public research universities, making advancements in areas ranging from medicine to agriculture," to "elite liberal arts colleges, preparing students for graduate study and professional careers." As Sealey-Morris explains, no matter their category, "HBCUs all share a common mission - creating a space for minority students to feel supported, empowered, and motivated to reach their full potential." For college-bound students who are interested in HBCUs, "Whether they are looking for a supportive and inclusive community, a challenging and uplifting academic environment, or the networking opportunities of the legendarily loyal HBCU alumni," the College Consensus ranking provides direction.

With their unique method, "College Consensus show prospective students a big-picture view of the higher education landscape," according to Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris. College Consensus "combines information from many rankings and reviews, all of which are based on their own unique methodologies," as Sealey-Morris explains, so that "the biases of other rankings are filtered out." As an aggregate ranking, all that is left is "a picture of the institutions with the strongest academics, strongest student support and community, and strongest outcomes." By taking the long view, College Consensus can become an invaluable part of a prospective college student's research process, creating "an essential tool for students looking for a college or university that will best fit their needs." As Sealey-Morris asserts, College Consensus provides a "comprehensive picture of the nation's best HBCUs."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores from around the web to produce an aggregate College Consensus rating for each school. Students will not find a more comprehensive ranking of the top colleges and universities anywhere.

