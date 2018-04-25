New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes Top Consensus Ranked Regional Universities in the South for 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Regional Universities in the South for 2018 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-regional-universities-south/.

To identify the Best Regional Universities-South 2018, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Like Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best regional universities in the South, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10, out of nearly 100, are:

1. Elon University - Elon, NC

2. Rollins College - Winter Park, FL

3. James Madison University - Harrisonburg, VA

4. Samford University - Birmingham, AL

5. Appalachian State University - Boone, NC

6. Harding University - Searcy, AL

7. John Brown University - Siloam Springs, AR

8. Western Carolina University - Cullowhee, NC

9. Stetson University - DeLand, FL

10. Citadel Military College of South Carolina - Charleston, SC

"The best regional universities are a crucial part of life in the South, especially for rural areas," Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains. "These are the universities training the South's professional workforce, from healthcare to business, and often doing it at an affordable cost." Change from a rural, agricultural culture to a professional, service-based culture has made a massive impact on the South, and the public and private regional universities reach future professionals where they are. For the College Consensus ranking, regional universities are defined as "Carnegie Classification master's universities that offer undergraduate and graduate programs that have a primarily regional, rather than national, reach." Regional universities also offer both undergraduate and graduate programs, but not usually doctorates. Most importantly, regional universities focus on the essential programs that keep society running.

"As an aggregate ranking, the Consensus helps students see the big picture," according to Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris, "pulling together rankings and reviews from all over the internet to rank the South's most-loved and most trusted universities." The College Consensus method "makes sure that all the players in higher education get their say – not just administrators, faculty, and expert observers, but the students on the ground and online actually experiencing it." The Best Regional Universities-South ranking is intended to "use the College Consensus method to guide students to the regional institutions that have made their mark, in both published rankings, and in students' reviews." "The numbers don't lie," Sealey-Morris asserts. "The Consensus ranking is the most comprehensive, least biased out there."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores from around the web to produce an aggregate College Consensus rating for each school. Students will not find a more comprehensive ranking of the top colleges and universities anywhere. In addition to rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

