New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes Top Consensus Ranked Regional Universities in the West for 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Regional Universities in the West for 2018 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-regional-universities-west/ .

To identify the Best Regional Universities - West 2018, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Like Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best regional universities in the West, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10, out of nearly 100, are:

Trinity University - San Antonio, TX Santa Clara University - Santa Clara, CA Whitworth University - Spokane, WA Loyola Marymount University - Los Angeles, CA California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo, CA University of Portland - Portland, OR Gonzaga University - Spokane, WA Seattle University - Seattle, WA University of Redlands - Redlands, CA Chapman University - Orange, CA

As Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, "The western US is populated with some of the greatest research universities, public university systems, and private institutions in the world." Nevertheless, with the booming populations of California and the Pacific Northwest, "as in every other part of the nation, it's the regional colleges that do so much of the heavy lifting." In the College Consensus ranking, regional universities are those that have a closer reach, drawing their students primarily from the state or region. Regional universities also offer both undergraduate and graduate programs, but not usually doctorates. Most importantly, regional universities focus on the essential programs that keep society running "training a workforce and educating professionals where they are." Since most regional university graduates stay in the region, these are the schools that make life livable in each region.

The College Consensus mission, as Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, "gives students a big-picture look at the top universities in the West." The College Consensus method, "is intended to produce a different kind of ranking, one that takes all of the stakeholders in higher education." In ranking the best regional universities, College Consensus' approach "means that the word of faculty and administrators, experts and students, are all taken into account equally." Because College Consensus knows that the "best ranked" doesn't always mean the best for every students' needs, Consensus ranking "leads to a less biased, more egalitarian ranking, one that shows prospective students the broadest picture of their options."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores from around the web to produce an aggregate College Consensus rating for each school. Students will not find a more comprehensive ranking of the top colleges and universities anywhere. In addition to rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

