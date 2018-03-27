New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers' Investments in UX and In-Page Content

"Attribution of revenue to each UX investment is the Holy Grail for every chief digital officer and chief creative officer to guide investments in content and design," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO of ContentSquare. "With this new integration, everyone on the digital team will be able to do exactly that for every customer segment in Adobe Analytics Cloud."

"This is just the beginning, and we are already developing and testing different models," Cherki added. "Our vision is to add many more rules-based attribution models while also enabling marketers to use artificially intelligent attribution models for higher uplift."

Requiring no additional tagging, ContentSquare and Adobe are integrated at the segment level, enabling users to identify and understand new content engagement insights that can be used to optimize the engagement experience for each Adobe Analytics segment. In addition, Adobe users can now see which elements are causing positive or negative engagements, and receive insights on how to improve UX, ultimately permitting for a more tailored and optimized digital experience for customers on the site.

For example, Adobe customers can compare the behavior of new vs. high-value existing customers as previously defined in their Adobe solutions. They can then get alerts and recommendations on in-page elements that cause hesitation and underperform. They can also understand differences in intent for each segment (e.g., 'just browsing' vs. 'rushed behavior to complete a purchase' in order to tailor the right experience for each one). These insights are available out of box, do not require tag customization, and can be applied to retrospective data even when the website changes.

"We are in the experience wave of business now, so measurement and optimization of experiences is of the utmost value to our customers," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe. "ContentSquare's ability to discover unique content insights enables customers to extend the current value they get from their Adobe Analytics Cloud investment."

ContentSquare is a digital experience insights platform that helps businesses understand how and why users are interacting with apps, mobile web and websites. It computes billions of touch and mouse movements, and transforms this knowledge into profitable actions that increase engagement, reduce operational costs and maximize conversion rates. Using behavioral data, artificial intelligence and big data to provide automatic recommendations to marketers, ContentSquare empowers every member of the digital team to easily measure the impact of their actions and make fast and productive data-driven decisions to optimize the customer journey. ContentSquare counts among its clients Walmart, L'Oréal, Tiffany & Co, Clarks and Unilever. It's currently a Business level partner in the Adobe Exchange partner program.

For more information about ContentSquare, please visit: www.contentsquare.com

About ContentSquare

ContentSquare is a digital experience insights platform that helps businesses understand how and why users are interacting with their app, mobile and web sites. We compute billions of touch and mouse movements, and transform this knowledge into profitable actions that increase engagement, reduce operational costs and maximize conversion rates.

Using behavioral data, artificial intelligence and big data to provide automatic recommendations to marketers, ContentSquare empowers every member of the digital team to easily measure the impact of their actions, and make fast and productive data-driven decisions to optimize the customer journey.

Learn more at www.contentsquare.com.

About Adobe Analytics Cloud

Adobe Analytics Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, is the core system of intelligence for the experience business. Adobe Analytics Cloud combines Adobe Audience Manager, the leading data and audience management platform, and Adobe Analytics, the industry leading solution for applying real-time analytics and detailed audience segmentation across all marketing channels. Adobe Analytics Cloud enables modern-intelligence teams to instantly create value from data by collecting and connecting a variety of customer engagement points, applying a customer journey lens to contextualize customer experiences, and utilizing modern measurement tools that enable self-service data science for the masses. Insights surfaced through Adobe Analytics can immediately be activated in Adobe Audience Manager for action in customer-touching technologies to deliver compelling experiences in the moments that matter.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-contentsquare-integration-with-adobe-analytics-cloud-unlocks-enhanced-revenue-attribution-to-customers-investments-in-ux-and-in-page-content-300620241.html

SOURCE ContentSquare

Related Links

http://www.contentsquare.com

