New COVID-19 Training For K-12 Schools

Individualized training includes videos for teachers, administrators, students (k-5), students (6-12), custodial staff, bus operators, and parents, and three videos for students and parents in Spanish. Over fifty topics are covered, ranging from self-health checks and disinfection protocols to ventilation and staggered school days.

"CDC produces bulletins and PDFs but they are difficult for parents, teachers, and students to follow," said Jon Davis, Director of Onboarding. "This gets everyone on the same page, using the same vocabulary so schools can open as safely as possible."

Districts or schools with more than 750 students also can customize the videos by adding their logo, a welcome message from a principal or superintendent, and selecting or omitting topics to meet their needs and local situation. (Smaller schools and districts can add an editing package.)

Organizations as varied as a private school in Dallas, a sprawling urban school district in Southern California, a special needs school in Illinois, and a rural district in Alabama have already signed up. Pricing begins at $0.19 per enrolled student.

More information available at www.EducationAdminAdvisor.com

